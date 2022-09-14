Not just for books anymore

There are so many Little Free Libraries in Petaluma these days, it might not be possible to get an accurate count. And as it so happens, books aren’t the only thing that people can find in the charming miniature exchange sites. We’ve heard of one that has only jigsaw puzzles, one for art pieces like pottery and paintings, another with board games and one for just dog toys. There are Free Little Pantries, offering fresh fruits and vegetables, and one we heard of offering things like bathroom supplies and hand santizer.

But what else is out there?

For an upcoming story in the Argus-Courier, we’re asking readers to tell us about any of these alternative library sites you might have seen, or perhaps are the creator/curator of. Please send us a brief description, a photo (if possible) and an exact address. Of you are or know the person who takes care of that site, please include contact information so we can call and ask a few questions if we need to.

Thanks for your help.

Send your suggestions to Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.