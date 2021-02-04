‘Not So Distanced Now’

Julie Yeager is making the news again, this time with her second book of poetry. She’s working on the final touches before sending the manuscript off to press.

“It’s called ‘Not So Distanced Now.’ It will be out soon," she said in an online interview one late January afternoon.

You may have seen Julie Yeager around town, maybe taking your ticket at the movie theater. You may have spotted her chatting with friends over coffee in Helen Putnam Plaza. Perhaps you were in the audience when she performed at one of Alchemia’s fundraising events or, more recently, when she played "The evil prime minister" in a live, online theatrical production by the same local arts organization.

Julie Yeager, 33, was born with Down syndrome. Longtime Petaluma residents may recall a photo of her when she was five months old, with her mother, in a 1988 Argus-Courier story about parents learning to raise children with special needs.

Julie’s mother, Gail, joined our interview. She explained that she’d recognized Julie’s ability and intelligence early on, so she’d urged the principal at Cherry Valley Elementary school to let her daughter enroll. At the time, Petaluma children with developmental disabilities were sent to a special education school out of town, but Gail believed that Julie would benefit from being in the same local school where her brother and sister attended. Also, the recently enacted 1990 Americans with Disability Act meant that educational institutions had to provide accommodations to students with disabilities.

Gail’s advocacy paid off.

“Julie was one of nine children with developmental disabilities who were enrolled in Sonoma County’s first full-inclusion public school program,” Gail told me, “and the first person in Sonoma County to complete the full-inclusion program from kindergarten to 12th grade.

“From the first time she walked,” her mother continued, “to high school graduation and getting her first job, every milestone was significant to us and we celebrated those accomplishments in our family.”

The local paper also rooted for Julie’s success by chronicling highlights of her life. This was a big contrast to the days when many people with disabilities were sent away from family and community to facilities like Sonoma Developmental Center, which closed in 2018 (and was once called the California Home for the Care and Training of the Feeble-Minded). Changes in attitudes and policy can be credited to disability rights movements led by people with disabilities themselves, as well as their families and advocates. Blockbuster Hollywood movies that portrayed people with disabilities such as “Forrest Gump” and “Children of the Lesser God” also influenced public opinion.

Julie Yeager doesn’t take life for granted, especially after surviving a harrowing medical crisis.

“In 2011, I had what’s called adult respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS. I was hospitalized for two months in intensive care,” she said. “It changed my life, for the better. Now I am careful about what I eat and I go for a walk every day. I’d rather live than not!”

Around the same time, Julie began participating in Alchemia’s writing and art programs. Two of her poems were published in “A Room of Golden Shells,” a 2013 anthology of works by artists and writers with Down syndrome. Encouraged by this recognition, she applied for a microloan to start her own publishing company.

“It’s called ‘Backwards Hat Publishing’ because I like to wear baseball caps backward,” Julie chuckled. Her first collection of 31 poems is titled, “This Will Be the Day.” Many of these approachable poems read like day-to-day ruminations that sometimes take a magical twist. “My inspiration” Julie explained, “comes from my childhood memories and my everyday life.”

Right now, Julie spends five days a week participating in Alchemia’s Theater for Life Program, writing, acting, and making art via online video conferencing.

“I’m very grateful for my poetry,” Julie told me. “Writing makes me true to who I am.” She’s also grateful for her strong community of support--mentors, peers, and friends. “Alchemia, home away from home,” she wrote in one of her poems.

Also, Julie credits her family for keeping her grounded.

“My mother is my biggest role model. She always believed in me,” Julie reflected. “I also have my dad, brother, sister, their spouses, two nieces and two nephews. So now, I have even more people who care about me and that is really nice. It’s a beautiful thing when people can support one another.”

In turn, Julie advocates for younger people with disabilities and advises.

“Look to your friends,” she said. “Know that you are okay. Know that you are human. And that you are still here.”