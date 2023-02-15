In case you haven’t yet gotten your fill of our Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino Coast Dungeness crabs, there are still a couple of upcoming feeds for you to indulge in.

The first is the Rip City Riders’ feed on Saturday, Feb. 25, held at their clubhouse out on Roblar Road, with dinner starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are limited to just 100 seats and include all you can eat and drink, an entry ticket to the raffle and a special edition RCR crab feed shirt. Additionally, there will be a Rip City Riders member representative at each table, which is a great way to get to know this club a bit better. There will also be several auction items available after dinner.

Rip City Riders is a nonprofit and proceeds from both the dinner and auction will be donated to the auto shop programs at both Petaluma High and Casa Grande. Personally, auto shop was one of my favorite classes in high school, and the knowledge gained from that experience has not only saved me too many times to count, but for many of my classmates, gave them the stepping stone they needed in order to enter a satisfying and lucrative career in the trades. Tickets are $225 per person or $2,000 for a table of 10.

Also offering up an end-of-season crab feed, Heidrun Meadery returns on Sunday, March 19 for their sixth annual crab feast. We have attended every one of Heidrun’s crab feeds and loved them all, even when we had to wear raingear due to inclement weather. But the rest of the years have had sunny weather, making this outdoor feast at Heidrun’s farm in Point Reyes Station an incredible experience all around.

Along with seasonal side dishes, often made with fresh veggies from their farm, their crab preparation is different from what you’ll find at other feeds in the area as they grill their local Dungeness crab. This gives it a wonderful subtle smoky flavor. There are two time slots for lunch, one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m., with the meal including all-you-can-eat crab and sides, a glass of mead, and buffalo milk gelato from Double 8 Dairy. Tickets should be available through Heidrun’s website and are $125 per person, with a discount available for Heidrun club members.

On the topic of Double 8 Dairy, when friends are trying to guess the names of all seven locally made ice creams, the one that always stumps them is Double 8. This is because they are very hard to find outside of their excellent soft serve at Palace Market in Point Reyes Station. My understanding is that they sell directly to restaurants, but a few long-time caterers and event organizers are still able to offer their ice cream, which thankfully, is the case with Heidrun’s crab feast. If you love ice cream, than the price of entry is just about worth it alone for the Double 8 Dairy buffalo milk gelato. It is some of the creamiest ice cream around and due to a different type of lactose, appears to be OK for lactose-intolerant folks.

In other tasty news from Heidrun, both their farm tours and their honeybee experiences are back. Heidrun’s Tours are held on Friday afternoons at 3:30 p.m., are approximately an hour long, and promise guests “an expertly guided tour of our production facility (to) find out how sparkling mead is made, observe our estate honey bees in the act of nectar cultivation and learn about our bee forage farm program, all while enjoying a sampling of our wonderfully refreshing sparkling mead varietals.”

St. Paddy’s preview

Although a bit of an early announcement, corned beef and cabbage fans will want to put the annual Penngrove Social Firemen’s St. Paddy’s celebration supper on your calendar now. Dinner will be served either dine-in or to-go at the Penngrove Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m., and will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots cooked by the PSF’s crew of volunteers. There will also be a no-host bar and as always, bring some extra cash in order to support the Penngrove 4-H through their dessert table sale. We always drop a $10 or $20 in their hands and then treat our whole table, both friends and strangers alike, to some spectacular and creative homemade desserts. Tickets are available at the door for cash or check and are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12, with all proceeds going to help maintain Penngrove Social Firemen’s Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, for the benefit of the community.

Although we covered the Petaluma Social Firemen’s Italian Dinner a couple of weeks ago, here is a brief reminder that the event is this Saturday, Feb. 18, with a no-host bar at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., and will include the famous chicken recipe from Little Hills (an iconic restaurant from Petaluma’s past), pork scaloppini, ravioli, salad, French bread, and live accordion by Steve Balich. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at JavAmore Café in Penngrove or online at www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.