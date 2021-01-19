Jupiter finds permanent location

Our favorite mini-farmers market and local food purveyor Jupiter Foods (jupiterpetaluma.com) has finally secured a permanent location and as suspected, it is in the space at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Avenue, which was formerly occupied by Incavo wine bar. Although still under construction, owner Daniel Leakney let me know what the next steps will look like.

“While Sonoma County maintains the purple tier of COVID precautions, we will continue to operate outside of the space, while we are staging the inside to allow two people in at a time, and staff will stay outside. This presents its list of challenges in setting up and breaking down for each ‘market’ day. We look forward to having our French-inspired market both inside and out as soon as the possibility of virus transmission is deemed safe by the county officials. The opening will be a gradual process for now and we will have a grand opening when gatherings are once again safe." Along with a great selection of fruits, veggies and other local provisions, one of our favorite things about Jupiter Foods is that the have a great email list. We get a notification each Friday of what is on the “menu” which really does help us plan our shopping trip, as well as our meals for the upcoming week. You can sign up for the email list on their website.

Vine & Barrel is relocating to Kentucky Street. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Vine & Barrel gets new location

It seems like every time I write about Incavo, I can’t help but mention Vine & Barrel (vineandbarrel.com) and this time is no different. We noticed a sign in the window a few weeks to notify customers that they are not closing, but are moving one block west to 122A Kentucky St., where the southern half of Ethical clothing used to reside. Owner Jason Jenkins shared with me that he has big plans to build the space out but at present is just taking it day by day until the pandemic subsides. From my peak in the window of the new location this past weekend, it appears they’ll be up and running, at least for retail sales, in no time flat, possibly by today, but double check Vine & Barrel’s social media pages or call ahead just to make sure.

Ice cream truck goes local

Oskey’s Ice Cream truck took the Facebook suggestions to heart and has partner with a local ice cream maker Alec’s Ice Cream to supplement the rest of his standard ice cream truck selection. One of the smartest things any purveyor can do here in Petaluma is listen to our diners. We sure are opinionated, but we’ll always tell you what kind of things we are more inclined to buy. So, although few things bring me greater pleasure than ordering an It’s It, Creamsicle or Choco-Taco from an ice cream truck, that same ice cream truck takes on a great sense of local pride when they also carry something made locally. Visit Oskey’s Facebook page for the schedule as well as for information on how to arrange for a custom birthday visit for the sweet tooth in your family.

Wild Goat Bistro will reopen once in-person dining is allowed again.

Temporary closures/Upcoming reopening

In sad news, Wild Goat Bistro (wildgoatbistro.com) announced on Facebook that it will cease operations for the time being but will return as soon as dining is again allowed in Sonoma County. For those that are wondering, even though it may seem that take-out business has been on the rise, for most restaurants it is nowhere near the same number of orders they receive when business is in full swing. Add in the fact that alcohol sales are a large part of the bottom line and it is understandable why any restaurant may choose to turn off the lights while waiting for things to get back to normal. We wish Wild Goat and their staff the best and look forward to visiting them again as soon as they reopen.

In happier news, we are coming to the end of Thistle Meats’ (thistlemeats.com) January hiatus, in which they announced through social media they would be “spending the next few weeks recharging, deep cleaning and spending time with family. See you in February.”

Discount dinners

Mary’s Pizza Shack has announced the return of their “buy one, get one free” pizza special, as well as some other discounted meal deals. “When guests buy one pizza, they will get a single-topping pizza of equal or lesser value free.” Use code BOGORETURNS to redeem. The offer cannot be combined with other specials, which currently include Mary's $25 Large Pizza Meal Deal (a large Mary's salad and either a large one-topping pizza or family spaghetti with two large meatballs) and Mary’s BIG Meal Deal for four to six people for $49.95, which comes with a half loaf of garlic bread; choice of two large Mary’s or Caesar salads or soup; one family spaghetti with two meatballs; and a medium two-topping pizza (either specialty or traditional). It should be noted that although Mary’s is often overshadowed by our fancier Italian restaurants, every time we have had their pasta meals, we have been impressed with the freshness as well as the perfectly cooked noodles.

“We can’t tell you how much we appreciate the community support, especially over the past 10 months. We want to give back to our guests by giving them a free pizza, whether they eat it that night or save it for breakfast,” said Vince Albano, Mary’s grandson and the current CEO of Mary’s Pizza Shack.

Sugo’s farmers market peach salad.

Speaking of Italian food, Sugo Trattoria has returned with the “Weekly $50 Feast.” This week’s (Jan. 18-24) menu starts with classic tomato bruschetta; followed by caprese bread salad with mixed greens, pine nuts, tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, roasted onions and red peppers; before heading into the main event of angel hair rustico with meatballs, marinara sauce, parmesan, arugula and Fresno chiles. Sugo’s meatballs are some of our favorites and go well with any of their pastas, but is particularly addictive with their angel hair. So simple but so satisfying, we usually end up craving a second serving for a good week or two. Finally, the feast includes any bottle of wine from Sugo’s “by the glass” program. These dishes are also available a la carte and Sugo also offers their regular menu, which you can preview at sugotrattoria.com. Pre-orders are encouraged and Sugo reminds diners that just like with most restaurants, it is going to be hard to get through on the phone between 5 and 6 p.m., so please be patient. (782-9298) Sugo is currently open every day of the week, with take-out lunch service from noon to 3 p.m. and take-out dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m.