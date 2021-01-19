Noted Petaluma chefs tackle Table Culture Provisions
Another change that has been in the works for a little while is the handing over of the reins of the Wishbone restaurant location from the prior owners to new owners/chefs Stephane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas and their Table Culture Provisions restaurants. Stephane and Steven first worked together at Della Fattoria and most recently worked together for the past several years at the Shuckery, where they teamed up to help turn out some of the best seafood dishes in the area. Due to the current state of affairs with COVID-related dining restrictions, Stephane’s and Steven’s Table Culture Provisions will have to wait for a full-blown grand opening, but for the time being, it offers brunch Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. according to the website, tcprovision.com, plus brunch and dinner on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Our mission is simple; create comfort food using local ingredients that elevate the palate.” Having enjoyed many excellent dishes from both chefs, we are excited to see what they come up with now that they have their own space. You can expect to see Chef Stephane and Steven make some serious culinary waves in the Bay Area food scene once the pandemic lets up and the word starts to spread about their new restaurant.
Changing of the guard
Although not quite riding off into the sunset yet, the co-founders of Cowgirl Creamery have officially announced their retirement. Peggy Smith and Sue Conley started Cowgirl Creamery in 1997 in Point Reyes Station and have been local food culture heroes ever since. They not only helped to pioneer organic cheese-making in the US, but helped to build a sense of community among local dairies, farmers, ranchers and cheese-makers that pays homage to our agrarian roots while strengthening our connection to the land for generations to come. However, don’t despair just because you may not have seen this coming. The dairy-loving duo have been planning their retirement for some time and have been building a strong team to take over for them, including new Managing Director Amanda Parker, who was handpicked by Peggy and Sue back in 2018 and has been working with them ever since to ensure a smooth transition. And with their love of our local food scene, we are sure to see Peggy and Sue out and about, just as they always have been. If you do get a chance to attend one of their presentations, I highly recommend going. Their passion for the area and the art of cheese-making is contagious and helps remind us just how special of an area we live in.
Acre Coffee, but not Acre Pizza
Acre Coffee announced a change in ownership on Jan. 15, although the actual purchase had been made back in October of last year. Acre Coffee founder Steve Decosse sold to Rob Daly, who was the former CEO of Taylor Maid Coffee, which eventually changed its name to Taylor Lane Coffee. However, Steve Decosse did not sell Acre Pizza, which he plans to continue to own and operate.
Tri-tip fundraiser
The Petaluma American Little League is hosting a Tri-Tip Dinner with the help of Lombardi’s Deli on Thursday, Jan. 28. Orders must be placed by Jan. 24, with pick-up between 4 and 6 p.m. on the 28th at
Petaluma American Little League Field on Maria Drive at the back of Lucchesi Park. Dinner for four is $50 and includes a whole tri-tip, salad, beans and bread. petalumaamerican.com
Pliny the Younger triple IPA
Although old news at this point, Pliny the Younger will only be available for sale in bottles this year. On Thursday, Jan. 28, customers will be able to place orders for four bottles of Pliny the Younger through Russian River Brewing’s website (russianriverbrewing.com). However, there is a bit of a twist because those four bottles come as part of a 12 pack that will be hand-picked by owners Vinnie and Natalie. The cost appears to be $100 (plus shipping) and is only available in California. For those who might be confused by the bottles of “Pliny” they see in grocery store beer coolers year round, that is Pliny the Elder and although somewhat similar, it is a bit sweeter than Younger and is a double IPA of around 8% alcohol, where as Younger is a triple IPA of around 10.25% alcohol.