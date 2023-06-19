Recently, Erik Lowe, owner/chef of Belfare (with the amazing chicken sandwiches and much-loved Sesame Chili Crunch sauce), posted about the incredible strawberries obtained from a Petaluma strawberry stand on the west side of the Boulevard, just south of the Outlet Mall. Many expressed their love for that stand, and pointed out that they sometimes have other fruits and veggies there too. Others reminded us that the strawberry stand up Stony Point Road is also in full swing.

And then there’s our favorite local micro-grocer, Jupiter Farms, located at 100 Petaluma Blvd. N, which posted this to their newsletter: “Welcome to the 10 best days of the year for strawberries! As the daylight hours peak on June 21 (the first day of summer), so does the flavor of the strawberry. This is not to say the berries haven't been great or won't continue to be, however, the BEST are right now. We drive to the farm and pick up new strawberries each morning, our berries were always picked the same day we sell them to you.”

That pushed us over the edge, and we had to run down and buy some.

There’s more to strawberry season, according to a recent Los Angeles Times article, which blames an extra-stormy winter on delays in the quality of this year’s berries. “California produces 90% of the nation's strawberries, which typically enjoy a growing season that starts as early as January and lasts until July,” the story says. “Peak season usually begins in March.”

This year, however, the heavy rains literally washed away “two to three months of the season” in Watsonville and Salinas, which is Strawberry Central for our fair state. Millions of dollars have been lost – and the industry hasn’t been able to catch up until now.