Subscribe

Ocean Vuong’s new book stirs emotions of Petaluma readers

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 13, 2022, 5:00AM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 4 – April 10, 2021

Ocean Vuong, the author of Petaluma’s No. 1 bestselling book this week, is a Vietnamese-American poet whose works, which include novels and essays, have collected international acclaim and numerous awards. He won the MacArthur in 2019, the same year his celebrated novel “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” was released. His new work, a collection of 27 poems, is titled “Time is a Mother,” and with its appearance at the top of the list this week, becomes Petaluma’s first No. bestselling book of poetry since December of 2021, when Amanda Gorman’s “Call Us What We Carry” was Petaluma’s favorite new book.

Born in Hồ Chí Minh City, Vietnam, Vuong’s grandfather was a white American soldier who married Vuong’s grandmother and had three children, including Vuong’s mother. Separated from his family after the fall of Saigon, the grandfather eventually abandoned his family, who managed to escape Vietnam and relocate in Hartford Connecticut. He learned to read and write at the age of 11, and since then, his poetry and other writings have made him one of the most lauded poets of his generation.

Two years ago, Huong was selected to participate in the Future Library Project, in which 100 new works will be collected between 2014 and 2114, all of them to be kept secret and unread until they are published as a group 100 years after the project began. Presumably, many of the original contributors will be dead, inspiring them to write for the future rather than the present, a task Huong has admitted is intimidating.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait to read “Time is a Mother,” which was written in the months following Huong’s mother’s death. The collection is being praised for its depth of emotion and videness of style. In the Guardian, Kadish Morris said of it, “There’s something about Vuong’s writing that demands all of your lungs.” We’re not sure what that means, but apparently, plenty of Petaluma readers are currently finding out.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Time Is a Mother,’ by Ocean Vuong – The acclaimed poet-author of “Night Sky with Exit Wounds” brings 27 new poems about grappling with loss and a world that won’t stop changing the rules.

2. ‘Sea of Tranquility,’ by Emily St John Mendel – The award-winning author of “Station Eleven” has crafted a new novel about time, romance, art and (trigger alert) a global pandemic, bouncing from early 20th century Vancouver Island to the colonies of the moon in the 2400s.

3. ‘The Premonition,’ by Michael Lewis – The bestselling author of “Liar’s Poker,” “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side” brings a nonfiction page-turner about the loosely associated team of scientists and experts who, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fought against the official White House response that there was nothing to worry about.

4. ‘Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World,’ by Matt Kracht – More dumb birds from more stupid places as one of the funniest nature guidebooks ever written gets a ridiculous (and hilarious) sequel.

5. ‘The Dark Hours,’ by Michael Connelly – While on the case of the Midnight Men, a tag team of rapists whose most recent assaults took place on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, the L.A. Police Department’s stalwart detective Renée Ballard teams up with retired PD detective Harry Bosch to solve a murder.

6. ‘Bittersweet,’ by Susan Cain – Subtitled “How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole,” this new nonfiction work describes how sadness can become a superpower when approached correctly.

7. ‘Galapagos,’ by Kurt Vonnegut – This 1985 oddity from the great literary fantasist begins with a group of strangers escaping the worst of humanity and then jumps ahead to their not-quite-human (but a lot less dangerous) descendants a million years in the future. It’s funny, but not, but of course yes, it’s funny.

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

9. ‘The Alchemist,’ by Paolo Coelho – A 1988 allegorical novel about and Andalusian shepherd boy who travels to Egypt after having dreams in which he finds treasure inside a pyramid.

10. ‘The Parable of the Sower,’ by Octavia Butler – This 1993 science-fiction novel follows the survivors of a world-wide civilization collapse as they attempt to find safety and form a new spiritual community around a young empath’s abilities to feel the pain of those nearby.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose,’ by Dav Pilkey – In this third graphic novel in Dav Pailkey’s imaginative series, the baby frogs each create a new story-within-a-story, as the club struggles with rejection and ambition.

2. ‘Wings of Fire: The Flames of Hope,’ by Tui Sutherland – More dragons. More flames. More magic.

3. Disney's ‘Encanto,’ by Disney & Random House – The hit movie’s main message and story is distilled into a short, easy-to-digest kids book.

4. ‘Hilo: Saving the Whole Wide World,’ by Judd Winick – The adventure continues in this entertaining new sequel to the Hilo series.

5. ‘Have You Ever Seen a Flower?’ by Shawn Harris – Gorgeous pencil drawings illuminate this charming picture book in which an urban child explores a country field and opens up to the intoxicating power of nature.

6. ‘Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,’ by Stephan Pastis – ‘Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,’ by Stephan Pastis – Wendy the Wanderer has always lived in Trubble town, but never allowed to live up to her name until her dad leaves town on a business trip – and she suddenly has the freedom to explore her very strange home.

7. ‘Good Night Gorilla,’ by Peggy Rathman – The classic 1994 picture book about a parade of zoo animals who launch a plan to sleep in the zookeeper’s house.

8. ‘Grandma Loves You!’ by Helen Foster James – A baby rabbit is born, and the family is celebrating, but Grandma knows she has a special task to do.

9. ‘Girl from the Sea,’ by Molly Ostertag – A new graphic novel from the author of The Witch Boy trilogy, this one follows a high school girl who can’t wait to leave her island home and find a place where she is truly understood. Then she meets a girl in the water. Stuff happens.

10. ‘The 143-Story Treehouse: Camping Trip Chaos!’ by Andy Griffiths – The 11th release in this delightful illustrated chapter book series sees Andy and Terry attempting to enjoy the new Camping Ground level of their magical, towering tree house. But things go wrong. The fun is in how they fix it again.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette