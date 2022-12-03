For nearly 30 years, Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery was a popular destination for craft beer aficionados, foodies and families. It also was a community gathering place that is still fondly remembered by longtime employees and customers.

Opened in 1991 by Peter and Bernadette Burrell, Dempsey’s was the oldest brewery in Sonoma County before it closed two years ago. The Burrells sold the business in 2016 — 25 years after they opened — and subsequent owner Robert Moxley kept it going for another four years. Soon, the space will reopen as Luma Bar and Eatery.

“It was such a great gathering spot,” said longtime bartender Scott Kinzy. “It’s one of those places that doesn’t exist very often. It had incredible food and beer, great owners that worked hard along with the staff and wonderful clientele that appreciated it all. It catered to both sides of Petaluma — the arts community and rural residents. It was the sweet spot of breweries.”

“Everyone compared Dempsey’s to Cheers in Boston,” said longtime regular Peter deKramer. “But I’ve been in both, and Dempsey’s had much more atmosphere.”

Bernadette Burrell was the chef, known for her innovative menus with locally sourced produce, and husband Peter was the brewmaster, who created award-winning beers.

“We were looking to open a place where people could come and hang out, where people could bring their families,” she said. Peter Burrell had scouted for locations and found a vacant space in the Golden Eagle shopping center, adjacent to the Petaluma River and the pedestrian bridge linking the shopping center to downtown. He envisioned adding an outdoor patio next to the river.

“We had a ton of great regulars,” Burrell said. “I knew so many of them — their kids, their dogs, their family stories. It was a place where people felt comfortable. When I would see one of the regulars walk in, I knew what they wanted to order. It was definitely a locals’ hangout.”

The Burrells opened Dempsey’s shortly after they got married. “Peter was one of the first brewers in the craft beer movement that started in the 1980s,” Bernadette said.

She had been working as a chef at Mustards Grill, an upscale restaurant in Napa. “Petaluma was not the easiest place (to open a restaurant) in the beginning,” she said. “Introducing fresh food to Petaluma was an experience. One of my first menus had arugula and focaccia. Nobody knew what they were.”

The Burrells owned and operated a small farm outside Petaluma for 15 years where they grew many of the vegetables they served.

“It was hard to get ‘food people’ to come in at first because they thought of it as a beer place,” she said. “We didn’t tell Dempsey’s where to take us; we listened to Dempsey’s customers and they told us where to take it.”

“None of it would have happened without Peter and Bernadette,” Kinzy said. “For a couple like that who were willing to put themselves on the line was gutsy. The food went incredibly well with the beer.”

Peter Burrell’s beers, brewed in tanks in the back of the restaurant, were the big draw for many customers. The brews included Petaluma Strong Ale, Red Rooster Ale and Ugly Dog Scout — some of them winning gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival.

Several groups of regulars would meet just about every day, pulling up a stool at the antique wooden main bar or the wrought-iron back bar, to sip a beer and shoot the breeze.

“It was the beer that brought the regulars together,” deKramer said. “And, boy, did people like, and scrutinize, the beer. As handcrafted beers go, there were changes every batch. As Robert Stones, one of the original regulars said, ‘The only consistency about Dempsey’s is the inconsistency.’”

Aaron Hakeem, who worked as an afternoon bartender in the mid-1990s, said, “Those guys (the regulars) came in every day like clockwork. About 10 years ago, a buddy called me and said, ‘Let’s go to Dempsey’s.’ I hadn’t been in there in a long time. We walked in and those same guys were still at the bar and greeted me by name.”

“Dempsey’s meant a lot to me,” said Steve Woolmer, a native of Bristol, England.

“It was my home away from home,” he said. “It was a communal meeting place with a friendly atmosphere where I made a lot of friends and got to know quite a few regulars.”

Longtime Dempsey’s server and manager Kat Marando said one of the things that set Dempsey’s apart was the longevity of the staff. She worked there for 17 years, Kinzy for 22 years and Dave Gast for 19 years.

Burrell agreed. “That was the key to the success of Dempsey’s. Our employees stayed there a long time and we didn’t have much turnover. We had a mutual respect for each other,” he said.

Both Marando and bartender Kinzy remember seeing young families come in and watching their children grow up.

“I would get to know a family with young children who came in, and years later I would be serving one of their grown kids a beer,” Kinzy said.

For years, Dempsey’s held a St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, Irish ale and corned beef and cabbage. It was also a popular spot on the day of the annual Butter & Egg Days Parade and the night of the Lighted Boat Parade.

“We would be four to five people deep at the bar on those days,” Hakeem recalled. “One year, I was scheduled to work on New Year’s Day. Bernadette said, ‘It’s going to be dead,’ and so we had only one server. It turned out that we were one of the only restaurants in town that was open.

“All of sudden we got really crowded. Peter was in the back brewing beer. Next thing I know, he comes out to help, but he’s soaking wet, wearing shorts, a T-shirt and boots, looking like a homeless guy,” Hakeem said. “He grabbed a handful of menus and started handing them to customers. Meanwhile, they’re thinking, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Gast remembered the time that someone stole a customer’s bicycle from outside the restaurant. “Peter chased down the bike thief and threw the guy into the river.”

Looking back, Bernadette said, “It was a very hard decision to sell the place. Owning a restaurant is a hard business. You have to give it your heart and soul. Either you’re all in or you’re not.”

“Dempsey’s was magical,” Kinzy said. “I formed relationships with people I met there and became good friends. It was like one big family, between the customers and the employees. I didn’t stick around there for 22 years for nothing.”

Chris Samson is a former editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.