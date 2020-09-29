Offbeat Allie Brosh’s first book in seven years

Well, it’s no surprise that journalist Bob Woodward, the legendary co-author of “All the President’s Men,” is still on top of Petaluma’s Bestselling Fiction and Nonfiction Books list, with his No. 1 bestselling book “Rage.” For its second week, the books in-depth interviews with President Trump continue to pique Petalumans’ interest. Standing strong alongside it are other books about politics and race that have been strong performers in the Top 10 for weeks or months, notably Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” and Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

But a newcomer has eased its way onto the list at No. 4, and given that it’s neither a hard-hitting journalistic deep-dive or a full-on flight of fantasy escapism — as with this week’s No. 5 book, Madeline Miller’s delectable “Circe” — it’s a bit of a welcome surprise. “Solutions and Other Problems” is the first new book by Allie Brosh since 2013’s exuberantly titled “Hyperbole and a Half: Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things That Happened.”

The acclaimed artist, essayist and internet bloggist has finally returned, with a book that contains more then 1,600 piece of weirdly wonderful art, and a series of new essays covering everything from getting her head stuck in a bucket as a child to her realization, after her sister’s death by suicide, that she loved her sibling far more than she’d previously believed. Kirkus Reviews described Brosh’s newest work as “raucous, heartbreaking stories that reflect the hidden parts of us all,” somewhat mirroring the way Bill Gates once described her first book and the skills she demonstrated in it: “Looking, listening, and describing with the observational skills of a scientist, the creativity of an artist, and the wit of a comedian.”

Here is the full list of this week’s Top 10, plus the ten bestsellers on the list of Kids and Young Adults Books in Petaluma.

FICTION AND NONFICTION BESTSELLERS

1. ‘Rage,’ by Bob Woodward

2. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin DiAngelo

3. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

4. ‘Solutions and Other Problems,’ by Allie Brosh

5. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

6. ‘My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

7. ‘Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

8. ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ by Louise Penney

9. ‘The Lying Life of Adults,’ by Elena Ferrante

10. ‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

KIDS AND YOUNG ADULTS BESTSELLERS

1. ‘AstroNuts Mission Two: The Water Planet,’ by Jon Scieszka

2. ‘We Are Water Protectors,’ by Carole Lindstrom

3. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

4. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Sound of Danger,’ by Mac Barnett

5. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

6. ‘Baby Sitters Club: Logan Likes Mary Anne!’ by Ann M. Martin

7. ‘Avatar, The Last Airbender: The Shadow of Kyoshi,’ by F.C. Yee

8. ‘Dragon Masters: Rise of the Earth Dragon,’ by Tracey West

9. ‘Bad Guys,’ by Aaron Blabey

10. ‘Mercy Watson to the Rescue,’ by Kate DiCamillo

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)