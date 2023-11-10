Old Adobe School District receives $8,000 Creative Sonoma grant

A total of $35,000 in arts grants have been awarded to six Sonoma County school districts, included Petaluma’s Old Adobe.

The grants, distributed by Creative Sonoma, a program of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, are intended to help the schools create a district-wide strategic arts plan.

“There is significant evidence indicating that an arts-rich education improves student outcomes,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey, in a media release distributed last week. “These grants offer access to both funding and professional services to help school districts be intentional about incorporating arts into their student’s curriculum and overall school experience.”

Grantees receive $8,000 to write up a customized arts plan with the help of a district leadership team and arts education consultants.

The plans will help the schools be prepared for the arts education funding that is coming in 2024, following passage of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022 to invest in arts and music education throughout the state.