Oliver’s World: A bold idea for reducing mass shootings

Oh great, another article on mass shootings. It's truly depressing. Are we really going to do this again? Whenever these incidents happen, it's so heavy and draining, facing all the questions of when it will stop or why it happens.

And no one has solutions, especially when it comes to guns.

I'm so tired of the gun debate myself.

It's obvious to me that nothing is going to happen there that will lead to less violence. We can't even agree what a common sense gun law is.

So I'm done with that aspect of the discussion.

It eventually circles into mental health, of course, but no one really knows how to handle that either. Trained professionals who work with the police? More clinics? Wouldn't it just become like our prison system? Who is going to pay for it?

It feels like with so much exhaustion, more problems are being created than are being solved. I want to step away from all that.

I have another idea.

But first, to get there, we need to culturally shift away from what we consider normal and what we consider taboo. I think when it comes to taking care of mental health, we still see it as a weakness. We don't see it the way we see going to the gym. People post Instagram “gymfits” and progress pics and there's a whole cool fun culture behind staying in shape. The same with dieting, meal prep and what they're balancing out.

I don't know. I'm not one of those cool people. But it seems that when someone is taking care of their mental health by taking care of their bodies, we all give a big thumbs up. It’s a healthy social outlet. What many of the violent criminals have in common, it’s pretty clear, is a lack of such an outlet. They don't have a place to be social, or creative, or feel supported.

I will remind people: I am a goth stand-up comedian.

I am someone who has a look that gets made fun of for looking like a school shooter. When really, they never look like me. They aren't exploring life in those ways.

There is often a common thread for the perpetrators of these crimes. I want to emphasize that what I am about to say is serious and not a joke. I think one thing that could help lower stress, and lower the helpless feeling people fall into, is legalized prostitution.

The commonality I was referring to is that these attacks often happen from men who are sexually frustrated. One shooter was going to massage parlors, one made claims he was rejected by every woman he courted, another was trying to give free dance lessons to girls.

What if they had access to a place that could take care of them in that regard?

Now, you can't simply legalize prostitution. I get that. We, as a people, have to culturally acknowledge that it exists first, then accept it and move on. Stigmatizing people who utilize those services will land us in the similar territory of making people feel ostracized.

We need to accept that some people go to baseball games, some people smoke, some work out in gyms, and other people do other things. We've seen that websites which provide the “digital girlfriend experience” do very well, the onlyfans of the world.

Yet we won't let it go a step further.

What I'm saying is legalized prostitution could save lives.

That is, of course, if they could afford it. The depressing reality about the economic disparity that continues, is that most people who feel they desperately need those services likely would not have access to them.

So let’s solve that too. Let’s set up a program to make prostitution legal and affordable.

If you want to make the world a better place, you kinda have to, you know, make the world a better place. If people can't afford to live their lives and can't find happiness, they feel slighted and pushed and go on these suicidal rampages to try to go out with a bang.

Who knows what might have happened if only they could have gone out and gotten banged instead.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Find out more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com.