Oliver’s World: A writer’s thoughts on the Hollywood writers’ strike

Oh wow, a writers strike just ended in Hollywood. It lasted months. But what a re-run. I’ve seen this episode. I think Hollywood is officially out of ideas. I mean, is writing even a real job? You're probably reading this columns and thinking to yourself, “I could have written that,” and you're totally right. Just like how you could cook your own food, you could build your own house, do your own dental work.

If you want something to read, write it yourself. If you want people to act it out for you, get some friends together. If you want to preserve it, film it. You can do it all yourself.

Oh, it's not your job. Right, it’s someone else's. I suppose you're one of those stubborn people who refuses to use a self-check out line. It's not your job to ring up your items. And I suppose it’s someone else's job to explain all this to you, cause I am not a teacher.

I guess I am going to anyway ‒ explain it to you, that is ‒ even though it’s not my job.

Most jobs can be done by just about anyone. Different people will come with different levels of skill and talent, of course, and ideally, the people who write TV shows, movies and other forms of (dare I say it?) “content” will have a better ability than people who do not. This isn't always the case and if you saw Marvels “Secret Invasion” you're probably wondering how dare these writers strike and ask for more money if that’s the kind of thing they consider writing worth paying for.

Still, the work of writing did get done. In the same way that the lights were set up, the production was recorded visually and the audio was created as well. These people all did their job and deserve payment, whether or not the product “works.” If five people collaborate on pizza toppings and decide it didn't work for them, the pizza isn't suddenly free. If someone really enjoyed that pizza, and told people what a good pizza it was and left food reviews, would that chef deserve even more money? Some kind of residual?

Well ... maybe, actually.

If a pizza chef is good at what they do and they go to work somewhere else, shouldn't that be known too? The union does attempt to make sure a successful project pays out the people involved and properly credits the people who worked on it.

The Writers Guild of America is, in a way, a bit different from the other unions. The labor of writing isn't the same as acting. The writers are not there on set for the long 14 hour days, denied bathroom breaks or food breaks. Writers may have long days, but the actual work isn't nearly the same as what production teams and extras go through.

If an actor can't make it to set, it's hard to cover for that. You need stunt doubles and stand-ins. If a writer is missing, well, couldn't they just telecommute? Why are there all these standards and practices about being there in person? We're kind of stuck in this cult where you have to live in Hollywood to work in Hollywood, as a writer.

During nearly every strike there is talk of getting away from the writers guild. Ultimately, the majority wins. The other unions tend to not step into this territory. It's obvious the benefits for the other unions to maintain their status. The pros and cons of a writing union are balanced more delicately.

I wonder, how much money does Roy Thomas, who co-created Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, get when she is featured in movies? I'd be surprised if Thomas got any. The same amount as someone who helped install a green screen on the projection. Is that fair? The debate of intellectual property changes the position for these writers, but that isn't a union issue.

It's a deeper issue, many many issues, comic book issues, literally.

Many writers are not creating or writing for billion dollar comic book movies though. They are going in day to day for all the various shows and streaming “content” and the union very much supports them in their needs. And having other unions to support them helps out as well.

It's still frustrating that these “work for hire” contracts hold true decades later and writers can be denied royalties for such things. If just anyone can do this job, why didn't the companies just invent these stories? The union exists separate from these laws and agreements, which need to be tackled in order to give writers a more fair cut.

For now though, working with the union and trying to improve standards in Hollywood is something. It's not perfect, but a foundation to continue to lean on. It'd be great to throw it all out and start completely over. But how likely is that? We can do that in works of fiction, but in real life, it's a lot harder.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. He appeared on America’s Got Talent and got a standing ovation. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. He’ll be performing at the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27, in the annual Halloweird cabaret show. Find out more at OliverGraves.com.