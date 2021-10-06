Oliver’s World: Addressing AOC’s big dress controversy

AOC. AOC. AOC.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Do you even know what she does? She is one of 435 U.S. representatives for an area in New York. Can you name the other 434?

Hopefully you can name your own representative and a few neighboring ones.

AOC has clearly put herself in a position to get more attention. And I see people defending and blaming and asking, um, all of the wrong things.

A while back at the Met Gala, AOC attended and wore a dress that said "Tax The Rich" in a stylized font.

And there were many reactions.

That's the sad part.

Reactions. Not thoughts.

The statement itself on the dress is rather tame, and a fairly easy one for most people to get behind. Many artists of all kinds have been inspired by that message, and some by AOC’s Met Gala dress.

But let's be honest about the Met Gala.

Most of use knew nothing about it prior to this.

We're not invited, right? We didn't know when it was or why it was or anything else. It cost over $30,000 to attend. I will point out AOC did not pay to get in. Nor did mayor of New York City De Blasio. Same goes for Rudy Giuliani when he was mayor. Public officials get invited for free. Anyone arguing that AOC spent this money is yet again ignoring a really interesting fact: that is one hell of a fringe benefit of being a politician.

You're mayor of New York City, so you get to attend the Met Gala. How many things like this actually exist? I don't know. How many cool expensive free things does a mayor get? Or a representative? Or a senator? A governor.

A president?

AOC also get her dress for free. Sort of.

It was loaned to her from a designer. But yet again, I saw all these social media claims of her having spent thousands on it. The designer, Aurora James, has made no claim to the value of the dress, saying they used recycled materials and still retain ownership of the dress. That means if the dress were to become popular and be sold, the designer would get the money, not AOC.

In a way, I can relate to AOC.

She is trying to shift things in creative ways and draw different kinds of attention to important issues. The Met Gala was not the secret high society event everyone seems to want it to be. Plenty of eyes were on it this this year. Not that secretive, really. If it's stealing attention form more important issues, well we're the ones giving it that attention.

We're to blame as well.

By the way, Lady Gaga attended the Met Gala in 2019, and do you know what she wore? A dress designed by people in the fashion industry, and not even anything really that out there.

AOC had an opportunity to attend the Gala at no cost to anyone, and maybe stir things up. I would have done the same.

To stay home and ignore the event? That's no good.

To quietly go and enjoy it? That's what people have doing for years and most of us never even knew. That's business as usual. That's part of the design and allure of such events.

Maybe you don't agree with AOC's politics. Maybe you strongly agree. Maybe AOC says and does things that are against your beliefs or maybe you rally behind her on a regular basis.

This is all fine. Have your opinions. Ask questions. Ask more questions.

But why ask questions about a person you don't even like or care about? When I see the letters A-O-C, I sometimes see the word "B-O-X," as in the box that people constantly put her in and not be able to think outside of.

On the other side, certainly don't just sit back and applaud her without any reflection, because then you're not learning anything.

If your attempt to digest a news story has you focused on just one person out of many, you're ignoring the world.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can keep up with Oliver at OliverGraves.com or on their Facebook page.