Oliver’s World: Are people still mad about drag story time?

It's become a controversial issue, but let’s talk about it: drag story hour.

Some people don't like the idea of children going to drag story hour. If you don't want your kid to see a drag story hour, don't take your kid to see a drag story hour.

That's it. That's really all there is to it.

So I guess for the rest of this column I can just talk about X-Men.

No? I guess not, because people are still mad.

If you don't like the idea of your kid seeing a drag story hour ... wait, I'm repeating myself. Just read the first lines of this article again.

Anyway, in X-Men, I always forget that Psylocke is the sister of Captain Britain, because she swapped bodies with Revanche, who is Kwannon. What a coincidence they have similar powers too. Always felt like a cheap way to ke–

Wait, are people STILL mad about drag story hour?

Yet again, just read the first part of this article. Read it over and over. It feels like such an easy concept to understand. Like, if you didn't want your kid to go get a White Castle burger, fine. It's a choice you made. No White Castle for your kids. But is it then your responsibility, as a parent, to get all White Castle burger locations shut down so nobody’s kids can eat that particular brand of burgers?

Unless your kids are going to drag story hour on their own. If they are sneaking out of the house and going to the library to watch a drag queen sit in a chair reading picture books to them, then yeah, I suppose you as a parent have to do something about it. But I would question why you would want to keep your kid away from something they really want to do. I mean, hey, you probably know your child better than me, but I’m guessing not by much if you want to keep them away from this particular activity.

But let other parents do what they feel is best. Once again, read the first part of this column. Geez.

Anyway, I hope when the new X-Men movies come out they do a whole body-swap part with Betsy/Psylocke and Kwannon/Revanche. I feel like that's a fun concept. Sure, the movie Face/Off was over-the-top and Freaky Friday did such obvious humor. Psylocke is British so when she's in her body and later Kwannon’s she could have the accent. It'd be a way of telling the audience about the switch. It's cartoony, but those movies ha–

What....? People are STILL MAD about drag story hour?

And wait! People actually PROTESTED it? At a library?! What is wrong with people? They went all the way down to the library to tell people to NOT like a drag performer reading to kids? How is this really a problem in their life?

I just ... don't .... get it.

We'll let children watch movies in which Robin Williams does the voice of a genie or a penguin and no one stages a protest at movie theaters. That’s just dress up. Kids like dress up. It’s entertainment. We let kids see Robin Williams as Peter Pan or ... in actual drag as a British nanny! Are these films brainwashing children to want to be actors, or British nannies? How many of those kids have grown up speaking with English accents and dressing like blue genies and fluffy penguins or Peter Pan?

By the way, if you are concerned about kids doing the things that entertainers do, maybe you shouldn’t let kids watch video of Robin Williams’ stand-up videos. He went into some very adult territory in his live comedy acts. But this doesn't mean Robin Williams needs to be kept away from kids at all times, just when he’s doing shows not intended for kids, unlike the drag story hour shows, which are intended for kids.

With actual kids’ books and all that.

I’m a comedian myself. I’ve been on “America's Got Talent,” where a lot of kids saw me, and for what it’s worth, they shouldn't come to my shows either, unless they are old enough or the parents think they're ready. I saw my first stand-up comedy by the age of 13, probably younger. But at the age of 6? Probably not.

My parents let me watch stand-up because I was interested in that stuff. I think that if you have a child who is interested in something, and you want to deny that exploration, you're a bad parent. Make all the excuses you want, but it’s the wait-and-see-if-your-child-resents-you approach, and it’s a big gamble.

I don't know what it is about drag that bothers people. It's just a way for person to explore other appearances and looks. It's not like they can just be like the X-Men and use their psychic powers to gain control of other people.

That not happening to any children.

Drag queens reading stories aren't brainwashing anyone. Drag Queens aren't super-powered mutants, though I doubt most people could do half of what they can do with with some makeup and a wig. The fear of drag queens seems similar to what happens in the world of the X-Men.

And yes, the X-Man are in movies, but also in comic books, hand-held objects that you can read. Like the ones drag queens read to children during these kinds of events. Getting kids interested in reading at a young age is kind of important. And if a kid going to the library to hear a performer in a dress reading is effective in inspiring a love of books, where’s the harm in it? Because kids growing up without an enthusiasm for reading – that’s something worth getting mad about.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier.