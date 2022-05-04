Oliver’s World: Asking the hard questions: Is Orlando Bloom real?

The reality of reality sometimes doesn't hit people until specific senses are triggered.

What makes something feel more real, though?

You can be told what it feels like to walk across warm sand on the beach, but experiencing it changes our perception. You will find out how messy and annoying sand actually is. But forever after, you will get this different feeling in your brain when you think about, you know, sand.

It's like the experience of meeting a celebrity. Such as going to a comic convention, waiting in line and getting to say hi to Orlando Bloom. You've seen him in “Lord of the Rings,” and you can see plenty of pictures of him on the internet or maybe see him on TV.

But do you need to see him in person to know he's real?

Apparently yes.

Of course, I suppose with all the make-up and CGI in those movies, it can be hard to know what is actually real. After all, some of his co-stars have been entirely fake.

Seeing a famous person in-person can definitely can have a large impact for many people. At these conventions you’ll see long lines of people waiting just to say hi, and maybe get an autograph, snap a picture — and that's it, the moment is over.

But at least now we have proof that famous person actually does exist.

And it’s not just celebrities we feel this need to see face-to-face in order to confirm that they actually exist. People will travel from all over just to see the Grand Canyon or the world's tallest tree or the Mona Lisa. But how long do we look, how long do these moments last? For many, not long. You take it in, then the moment somehow solidifies in your mind and a few seconds later you're told the park or the museum is closing or you are asked to move on and leave Orlando Bloom alone, because there are other guests waiting in line who need their moment of proof, too.

That’s okay, because you just confirmed for yourself that Orlando Bloom is, in fact, real. The realization that something is real can overwhelm us, going from a story heard about something, to seeing it with our own eyes or touching and feeling it.

Putting your hand on the bark of a tree, it can be a powerful and meaningful experience. Though, if it is a person you are thinking of, do ask permission before just grabbing them.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wn9eqcqr64k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This whole thing about using touch to confirm the reality of things is a concept well known to the writers of “Star Trek: First Contact.” When Data and Picard travel back in time and find the Phoenix, a pioneering space ship, Picard feels the need to put his hand on it. Data, who is an android and not a human, asks if tactile contact alters perception, to which Picard agrees.

Everything I have been talking about is fictional, though — fictional characters, a fictional spaceship, a fictional timeline within a timeline. Yet we relate to the actions taking place within that fiction. We can never go to that spaceship and touch it, or to the timeline, or anything in “Star Trek.”

We can, however, meet the actors who play those characters. At times, you can touch a prop used in making those movies or television shows. And for comic book collectors, there's the original art, used to make the prints.

The tangibility of these things make them so much more real to people.

It doesn't take much for us to put more of ourselves into something when we can sense it on another level, no matter how minor. If you'd never seen sand in your whole life, you wouldn't need to walk across it to feel its impact, to believe in it.

Just one little grain in your eye would change your perspective.

“Oliver’s World” runs on the first and third Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. Find out more about Oliver, award-winning columnist and stand-up comic, at OliverGraves.com.