Oliver’s World: Dave Chappelle backlash recalls ‘1984’

I hear more and more that we are living in an Orwellian dystopian future.

It's definitely starting to feel that way, with people spending their time hating things, like the Two Minutes Hate in George Orwell’s “1984.” This is a more direct, involuntary way to get people to join in on hating specific enemies. In the same way that in “1984” there are cameras everywhere, they are everywhere in our time as well — but they are voluntary. We happily carry them on us. In our version of the Two Minutes Hate, we can jump into some Comments Section online and hate away, going longer than two minutes if we feel like it, and apparently a lot of people do. No one forces us too, like in Orwell’s novel, where everyone is required to stop what they are doing and hate the person displayed on screen.

We just want to do it.

Two leap to a totally different comparison, a lot of people these days aspire to become Sithlords.

Let's get to what inspired me to think about hate — the Dave Chappelle performances happening locally up in Santa Rosa. In case you don’t know, he is a stand-up comedian, with far more experience and a much larger following than myself. While I do personally have experience with doing comedy, I don't feel that has much weight with what I'm about to get into.

See, there are people who have been protesting Dave Chappelle because of some things he’s said that have been called hate speech. The protests have been happening everywhere he goes, and even the shows at the Luther Burbank Center have caught some just backlash.

Now, I am not about to defend Dave Chappelle's jokes.

That's his job. I'm just talking about it.

Besides, I don't like the idea that people would go or not go in response to my recommendation. In the marketing of any concert or movie or show, of course, the ultimate job is to sell tickets. The marketers don't care if everyone liked the show or not. They just want people to know about it in advance so some of those people will decided to go. So all of this attention probably seems like a benefit. The shows seem to be selling out just, so so nothing I say is likely to affect sales, one way or another.

To be honest, I don't actually watch Chappelle's stand-up. I'm not that into him, but maybe everyone else can take a nod from what I do and simply don't watch him? I don’t think the shows should be canceled. I’m just saying, if you don’t want to see him then don’t It's not as if anyone is being forced to go to these shows, so why would we entertain the idea of forcing these shows to not exist? Or protesting their existence?

I support people’s right to protest, but not so much their choice to.

It feels like wasted energy. Hate just draws attention. I don't see the protests as significantly harming the ticket sales of a highly successful comedian, but I do see it as being great word-of-mouth for Chappelle. Some people will possibly go just to support him because of the protests. Then other people will hate on those people for going. Now the audience members are enemies too!

I'm sure being told to ignore it and let it go makes it seem like we’re enabling it. The futility of this just starts to add up. I don't know to what number it adds up, but I'll just say 1984 again.

How about instead of protesting people we don't like, we promote the ones we do like? I know it's not that easy. It's easier to target the people on top and for everyone to get behind taking them down. It's much harder to pick someone on the bottom and collectively lift them up. That feels more productive to me, to find a voice you feel doesn't get enough attention, and give it that attention.

I just think it's better for us to get our heads out of hate.

Don't focus on the negative energy. Shift your energy somewhere else. I get that the sentiment comes from wanting to improve society and reduce negativity. I just don't see hate being the solution to hate. If you want the world to be a better place, make your world a better place.

Ultimately, if you feel someone is doing damage, is attacking them really repairing anything?

Oliver Graves is a professional stand-up comic and award-winning newspaper columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Fridays of each month in the Argus-Courier. You can interact with Oliver at OliverGraves.com.