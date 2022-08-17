Oliver’s World: ‘Different’ comics, different dreams

Hi, I'm Oliver Graves. I'm the person writing this column. You may have read some of my columns before and I thank you if you did. If you know me as a writer, then let me introduce myself as a comedian.

I should also probably introduce myself as, lets say, different looking? (Wait! You’ve seen my photo. You know that.) I've been called goth, emo, alternative. I wear dark clothes, contrasting red and black and heavy make-up.

I’m different.

I've been doing stand-up comedy for most of my life at this point. Which is weird to say. It's probably the most identifying thing about me.

A few years back I was lucky enough to get onto the show “America's Got Talent,” and even luckier still, a clip of me from that show went viral on social media and even more people saw me.

There's a lot of confidence in comedy, but there's a lot of doubt, too. I know I have something. My look, I knew would pop on TV. My jokes, well, I don't know. That was the hope, and it seems they worked as well.

It was a dream come true.

Only it wasn't my dream. Not to say I didn't want it. I absolutely did and was crushed when I had to exit the show. It just wasn't something I had longed for all my life. There are people who apply year after year in hopes of making it onto AGT, and never do. For me, though I did make it onto the program, that was not my main ambition.

For me, it has always been to make it into the San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

It's a competition where the likes of Dana Carvey, Robin Williams and many others have competed and done well. The year Sinbad won it, Ellen DeGeneres came in second place. People who have won it or placed have gone on to do well on “America's Got Talent” which ...

Yeah, wait! I’ve already been on AMT. Aren’t I doing this backwards? Maybe. My comedy is a bit "backwards," the way I use meta-humor, anti-jokes and other "alternative" methods. I'm not just different looking from other comedians. My style is also not the same energy. My journey is different. I can't follow the path of another comedian.

I've always wanted to do the San Francisco International Comedy Competition. It's just been this goal. It's different from being on AGT. My uniqueness surely made that more accessible. That's not really for comedians though, in that I competed against singers, and high school dance teams, and trained cats. It's a test of talents, but not focused on humor.

With the comedy competition, since deciding I wanted it, I have kept submitting. Year after year of feeling like I’m getting closer, believing maybe this is the year. In 2021, my heart stopped, as I was asked to be an alternate for the competition. If someone dropped out, I could be put in at a moment’s notice. Not great for your nerves, almost hoping for bad things to happen to other comedians.

I was not called upon that year to step in.

I can say now, for 2022. I am not in.

No, I'm joking, I am in. Sorry, I can't help it.

I am in the SF international comedy competition. I realize I have to take getting in as the victory. And it really is. My hopes and ambitions of moving forward do exist, but I know, as I’ve said, I am different. There will be multiple weeks of competition with some advancing while others are eliminated. As much as I'd love to see myself winning it, again, I am different. Different doesn't mean better or worse. It means different.

Some people dip their fries in ketchup, some people pour the ketchup all over the fries. I write this to help me accept the loss if and when it happens.

Winning the whole thing would be great, but as I've been through on AGT, I'm not counting on that. I'm here to cherish the win of getting into the thing to begin with. Maybe I am walking so another comedian later can run. It's a big success for alternative comedy that my act will be judge purely on comedy. In a lot of ways, it's a bigger deal for me than for other comedians. It feels like there's room for many different styles. It's a huge achievement for me to be part of it.

And just performing for one week in it will be my victory lap.

Anything else, is just a bonus round.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. His column, Oliver’s World, runs the first and third Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. He can be followed at OliverGraves.com or on Facebook.