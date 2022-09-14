Oliver’s World: Gavin Newsom will fail without someone like me

Oh, what is Gavin Newsom up to now?

He's running ads in Florida? He must have some extra money. Or maybe it's not that expensive to run ads on TV anymore. Plus, the nature of a California governor running ads in Florida does get national attention.

He must be very passionate about ... wait. No. He just wants to run for president. Lets cut right to it.

This ad campaign is simply a "Hello there" to people in Florida and a blip on everyone's radar. That's the career path. It's the only logical next step for Newsom. Unless he were planning on moving to Florida and running for office there, but I doubt he has that much extra money.

I think it's a bad tactic.

In the ads, he gets very partisan. He plays the whole Republicans-are-doing-stuff-to-steal-our-freedoms card. Then he plays up California. I'd ask if Newsom has been living under a rock, but I know he's been living in California. He is doing exactly what people outside of California dislike about Californians. He's coming in with his know-it-all, high horse attitude. I really doubt he's self-aware on how to appeal to people outside of California, because this is not the way to do it.

In a way, I'm offering my services to Newsom and his team. I looked up the people involved in his recall campaign. They have years of experience in the political environment, with college educations, bachelors degrees, all of it a waste when they can't see what this Florida thing will do.

Most people vote with their gut, and elections are won on very slim margins. I'm sure the team is trying to play with that. What presidential campaign would Newsom run for, 2024? He could be playing the longer game of aiming for 2028 — that is, if we still have the United States then.

Either way, familiarity at the polls can help. But not like this.

I have some ideas for strategies to help him — or anyone who wants to run for president and my fee might be a lot cheaper than some of those ads in Florida.

Let me give some of it away for free, right now.

Think of those margins, those undecided people, in terms of people choosing between fast food chains. Perhaps I should explain. Speaking directly to Newsom and his team — who might be hearing about this for the first time — by “fast food” I mean chains of restaurants that are often national franchises, which serve expedited meals at a premium, aka a very cheap price. The quality and nutritional value of “Fast food” tends to be low, while yielding other taste-driven benefits.

A voter might think to themself that they love Burger King, that they love the Whopper and it's great. They know what’s in it, what’s on it, and where to get it. Still, when they are hungry and then the moment comes to head out for some food, they might just change their minds and go to Wendy's.

Why? Cause they felt like it that day.

In politics, as in fast food franchises, you're playing the long game, but the winning votes don't come from people who stick to their burgers. You want to set things up so that someone will spontaneously pull into your drive-thru and vote for the Gordon Gekko/Patrick Bateman burger that is Gavin Newsom — and you have to sell it just like that.

Know what you are to most people, and how quickly you and turn them sour.

Maybe this logical approach does not appeal to you. Maybe you like taking a gamble on the way you’ve been doing things so far, but I promise you, you're not playing a winning hand like this.

That’s okay. Really. I have plenty more ideas where those came from.

Give me a call, Gavin. You could use a joker in your deck.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning newspaper columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs every first and third week in the Argus-Courier. Check out Oliver’s website at OliverGraves.com.