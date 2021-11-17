Oliver’s World: How many times will Sean Connery have to die?

It saddens me to have to tell you all that Sean Connery has died.

Again.

Okay, not really.

He didn't die and come back to life and then die again. He passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. But then, on October 31, 2021 — the anniversary of his death — news stories of his death started circulating across the internet all over again. It was shocking news to many people, it was old news to many more.

It's a very interesting phenomenon.

If enough people do not became aware of a news story when it originally happens, they'll think it's news (as in brand new news) when they come across it later, and then spread it as if it just happened.

This seems to happen fairly commonly with celebrity death stories. This one is a good example of how it happens. Sean Connery had retired and been out of the public eye for almost 20 years. The social media algorithms rarely, if ever, would mention him in the news. When he passed last year, while it was indeed noteworthy, the news was able to fly under the radar for many, many people due to the ways that technology has become a partner in the spread of information.

So, the question becomes, if people find the news and spread it a year later as if it just happened, is it misinformation?

I think not. It's just part of the nature of social media and the internet. These stories, or sometimes a picture or a video, can get a second life and new attention, due to something as simple as an anniversary. I personally had some luck with a viral video appearance on America's Got Talent, where the video had huge success on Facebook (or is it meta now?). That video enjoyed a second and third life at different points, when people suddenly started sharing it again. It did confuse some people, as they thought I had just appeared on the show.

Or appeared on the show again.

You're probably thinking, what an absolute insensitive narcissist I am. Sean Connery just died (a year ago) and here I am writing about my own television appearance, where I did stand-up comedy for millions of viewers and made all the judges laugh — even Simon Cowell. How dare I spend this time talking about myself?

Well, I'm actually using a writing tip I got when I met Mark Twain. He told me, "Write what you know," which leads me to something he didn't say.

"The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco."

That meteorological witticism has been attributed to Mark Twain, but he didn't actually say it. It's a really good quote, though, and very easy to remember and say to someone else, and it sounds like something Mark Twain would’ve said. But attributing that quote to Twain, even though no one has ever proven that he actually said it, is definitively misinformation.

And the thing is, it’s not immediately obvious whether he said it or not.

Which makes it different from the whole Sean Connery thing, because that’s just people not paying attention to the details. In social media, while we often do get things delayed, most often these articles and news reports have dates on them. Right there at the beginning. But it’s often in really small print. So when reading that someone has died, it’s easy to get a little confused, even if you’re reading about it a year or two after the death occurred. Especially if you’re reading about it a year or two after it happened. When an article says October 31, and it is October 31 — but from a previous year — and you’re in a hurry to read about how the famous-person-in-question just died, who slows down enough to read the actual year on the date?

I think we're much better off these days. At least now people can find a source, see a date, and if you jump to an incorrect assumption, someone can point it out. There is a system in which the truth can be discovered and revealed. There are no more lies being spread about my dear old friend Mark Twain. Social media has issues, but in this one specific issue, it's an improvement on how it’s been.

I can put up with old news being new news to people who didn't know the news. It's much better than it being new lies.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. “Oliver’s World” runs on the first and third Thursdays of the month. You can find out more about Graves at OliverGraves.com or on Facebook.