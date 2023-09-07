Oliver’s World: Is it time to split up with ‘no-fault divorce’?

The concept of “no-fault divorce” is one that has been enjoyed for decades. However, there are now proposals to revert to “fault” divorce. Talk of it has been looming for the past few months, and discussions about it are popping up a lot.

The reasons for this change are a bit unclear to me.

Around 1970, nearly every state started adopting a no-fault system in divorce. Essentially, neither spouse had to prove that they were good and the other party was bad. If both parties agreed to a divorce, that was it — divorce granted. This streamlined the process, ended marriages with fewer complications, and allowed people to move on to the next chapter in their lives.

This worked out well for some celebrities as well. Larry King, for example, was able to navigate his marriages more swiftly after this change. Less time was spent tied up in court, leaving more time to plan the next wedding.

Sure Larry King is dead, but just in case, are we really trying to slow down the romantic pursuits of Zombie Larry King?

I believe there could be some benefit to bringing back fault-based divorce. Maybe the change would finally lead to the third movie in the “Chinatown” series. We got the sequel, “The Two Jakes,” continuing the story of private investigator Jake Gittes, played by Jack Nicholson. However, we never received the third installment, originally meant to tackle the end of no-fault divorce, titled “Gittes vs Gittes.” This might have been a play on the film “Kramer Vs Kramer,” which is unrelated to the “Seinfeld” television series.

Sure, you could set a movie in 1968 and tell the “Chinatown 3” story, although Nicholson might be a bit too old for the role now. Alternatively, you could set it in the present day, with Jake Gittes at the ripe age of 123, exploring a movie set in a world where no-fault divorce has been repealed. Another option would be to reintroduce private investigators and noir-type storytelling into today's context, using new characters with 2023 sensibilities.

In reality, we may actually need these private investigators again. Their services could be used to prove infidelity, which could influence divorce proceedings and contribute to one or both parties attributing fault when a marriage breaks up. Private investigators still have a role in today’s world for this very purpose. The involvement of courts, divorce and legal regulations makes the process feel much more official. For many, this legal aspect seems to be the means through which people need to prove their commitment, with the looming threat of legal action serving as a backdrop to uncertainties in relationships.

Perhaps it's time for a reboot.

We could start from scratch and remake “Chinatown,” exploring themes of salt water versus fresh water. Who controls it, who benefits from it? In an age where billionaires are venturing into space, there seems to be a lack of interest in investing in desalination plants that could address water scarcity and provide for millions. Although, we did have a billionaire’s tragic death due to salt water in a submarine not too long ago – so maybe we're not in as dire a situation as that.

