Oliver's World: Local comic says OnlyFans changes only hurt creators

Only Onlyfans?

Onlyfans, the popular creator-driven content site went through a roller-coaster recently. The website is known for hosting models and other entrepreneurs in their effort to sell whatever it is they do, be it their ability to play music or simply get naked.

Okay, a lot of OnlyFans is nudity and that type of content.

I'm making a point, though, that on OnlyFans you can offer any type of video or images to sell to people. It doesn't have to be lewd pictures.

Onlyfans tried to make this point too and it backfired a bit. For a while, the platform suggested they would no longer allow such content to be on their site. The website rode on the backs of these hard-working sex-workers only to drop them once they were done with them. The website boomed in popularity because of its adult content made by sex workers.

Shortly after - just six days - OnlyFans changed positions, so to speak, and announced it will still allow the 18-plus nudity to be on their site.

Now, the whole point of the website is to put the power into the creators’ hands. You're not being paid a flat rate, or getting only what a producer offers. You set your own prices. It is still hard work. As someone who promotes himself on OnlyFans — for my comedy, don’t get too excited — I know how much work it is to stream and take pictures and interact with followers. It sounds easy, and for people who put a low effort into those things, it is.

But the more you put into it, the more you get out of it. I know that sounds like pyramid scheme lingo. It isn’t. There is no recruiting, there's no climbing over other performers to get to the top.

There's room enough for everyone to sell what they do.

When OnlyFans suggested eliminating the adult content, creators were ready to leave. Competing sites started growing.

I reached out to many many performers for an interview. Mostly as a joke, but definitely as part of writing this column. I thought, what a lame excuse to try and talk to hot women. Surprisingly, a lot of them got back to me. Which is part of the business model, right? They want to respond to potential customers or someone who can help their platform grow.

I realized that, while not all responded, many likely would. It's part of the gig.

Here's what one responder had to say about it.

"I'm super mad at OnlyFans. Of course they regretted making all the changes official, but it's too late. Everyone is moving to other platforms."

Here’s another.

"Now, I'd say Fansly is easily the preferred website, and that's because we can tell they do actually care about workers. I liked OF for how simple and straightforward it is, but I did find it severely lacking in some areas in regards to expansion."

Fansly, a major competing site for OnlyFans, allows users to follow creators for free. Similar to following someone on social media, which helps greatly in promotion.

While competition was inevitable, Fansly really strikes back by giving more options. OnlyFans may have learned its lesson, but it's too late. The damage is done and different avenues forge ahead.

OnlyFans may have been destined to be associated with the very content they tried to distance themselves from. The brand name's awareness could have over taken the product, like how people call facial tissues Kleenex.

OnlyFans and Kleenex could have been a great combo, but the power remains in the creators hands — where it belongs.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Check him out on Facebook or OliverGraves.com.