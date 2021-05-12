Oliver’s World: ‘No one wants to work’? Or just not for you?

If you've been active on social media lately — that sucks. Get off there.

But if you are, you may have noticed the circulation of certain striking images. In general, it’s a picture of a fast food restaurant with a sign saying, "WE ARE SHORT STAFFED. PLEASE BE PATIENT WITH THE STAFF THAT DID SHOW UP. NO ONE WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE."

Did somebody say controversy?

I've seen a lot of negative reactions online, with blame going to businesses, the people, the government and so on. It's complicated, but there's a lot about economics that is universal and simple.

I play an MMORPG (a Massively Multiplayer Online Game) called Final Fantasy 11. The server I play on (FF ERA) has a horribly mismanaged economy. The people that run it have no concept of how to correct an inflated currency or balance a trickle-down system. Most of the game’s buying power and profit opportunity resides with the old players who have all the money. They've limited options recently, and thus have halted upward mobility in their economy. You can try to profit off the rich, but it ends up shutting opportunities for the poor.

Sounds like I'm talking about real life, huh?

The biggest similarity I've seen between FF ERA and the fast food industry is the denial of participation, in that people can just leave the game, or not work at that particular location. Why would someone in a place where the effort doesn't feel equal to the reward?

So, is there really a mass exodus of fast food workers, or is it more-or-less isolated?

Similar verbiage to what is on this sign has been used at multiple restaurants in varied locations. Each one has been getting lots of attention online. (Side Note: This is a great little fun thing anyone could do just to see if it goes viral. You don't even need to work there. Just put a sign on a door and take a picture).

Since it seemed like these posts were more-or-less copying each other, I tried to find the original source. There are many examples of this in 2021, but I was surprised to find one that went back to 2018. That's pre-COVID-19 times. It was different wordage, of course, saying that they'd be closed at 6 p.m. on Halloween, but it still said "no one wants to work," and it garnered some attention.

For what it’s worth, I stand with those employees. America runs on Halloween. Or maybe that’s just me.

Still, it was surprising to see such a sign pre-COVID-19. During the peak of the pandemic, restaurants were reducing their hours, and people couldn't rely on those jobs. And now the customers are returning to the businesses, but the same amount of staff has not.

I looked into some of these “viral sign” restaurants.

I came to find that a lot of these locations had been held in low regard for years. Going back to 2016, many were consistently eviscerated on review sites. So maybe no one wants to work there for reasons other than just that “no one wants to work anymore.” Maybe it's that these weak locations got even weaker due to the stress of the pandemic. Maybe they had issues prior to the virus, and just couldn’t juggle the new issues as well. Fast food locations often have high turnover, and poor management can exasperate these issues, so who would want to work there to begin with?

Besides, people are thinking outside the bun even more.

You should try being a streamer or an OnlyFans content creator. You might think it sounds really easy, that anyone can talk to a webcam.

I mean, I do it.

Maybe you think anyone can sell naked pictures of them self.

I don't do that. Yet.

It's actually a great deal of work, streaming is. To constantly promote, create new content and sell yourself to a community, to try to grow and make more than $7 a year, it’s hard. And yes, that's how much YouTube paid me one year: seven dollars.

Still, there is a great amount of appeal to being a streamer, though it has it's own hurdles. You still have to deal with the same rude and annoying people you encounter in the fast food industry — but you get to have it your way.

Fast food has the attitude that the customer is always right, and that can lead to complicated issues when the customer is inevitably wrong.

We've all heard stories of how awful people can be. So putting a sign up asking for people to be patient actually sounds like a really great idea. If it gets people to have sympathy toward workers who are known for dealing with hangry people, then maybe everyone should be these signs up, short-staffed or not.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier.