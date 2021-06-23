Oliver’s World: Petaluma fireworks have been outlawed. Now the tradition can evolve.

Fireworks, do we really need them?

No.

That really could (and should) be the end of the conversation. But of course, it isn't.

Various cities across the county are having their choices around selling fireworks scrutinized, as we always do in the summer. Funny that the firework debate never happens in October, in the heart of fire season.

Some places have allowed stand-purchased, "safe and sane" fireworks, of course, and with cities so close to each other, you could just travel to one that allowed fireworks and set yours off there. It’s very easy for a Petaluman with a box of exploding fire-starters to go hang out in Rohnert Park, or vice versa.

Do we really need to do it, though?

What's the point of burning magnesium? Should we be handing said incendiary items to children? Is it worth the brief, minor driveway light-show for the cost, the trash and the mass usage that increases everyone’s risk so much?

Again, no — and yet still it's not the end of the conversation.

People get stuck in traditions, I guess. What has been done becomes what we always do. America was founded on the concept of stepping away from pledging loyalty to a long-standing monarchy and forging our own path. And that path, at some point, came to involve people buying boxes of overpriced fireworks to set off in the street. Is the best way to celebrate America's independence by conforming, repeating ourselves, doing what we’re expected to do, which is this case is doing something we barely remember the reasons we started doing to begin with? We used to wear powdered wigs. We stopped that. Why cling so hard to fireworks?

I'm clearly an anti-traditionalist, but freedom is making your own choices, not following in place to choices made by our predecessors.

Let the future grow.

Let’s give ourselves, and future generations the freedom to fall into their own new traditions. Celebrate Fourth of July your way. Some people always have hotdogs, some always have watermelon, some always have to comfort their dog because of all the fireworks. You personally already do have your own traditions.

So let’s make more.

There are more than one way to light up the night on the Fourth of July. I love LEDs and neon lights and glow-sticks, and really take no issue with shifting and transitioning over to different forms of luminescence in our celebration. Putting on a display of radiating lights is great.

Accidentally setting property ablaze is not.

Lets be more open to change, or at least open to substitution. I've seen the argument: How are nonprofits suppose to do fundraisers without fireworks? How about through methods that don't potentially cause or encourage reckless activities that can and sometimes do lead to disaster, and victims who eventually need a fundraiser of their own?

The idea that any object designed to burn and have bursts of sparks is safe and can be sold to the public just sounds absurd and far from sane.

The best firework displays have always been the aerial ones, which we do in specific areas and are left to the professionals.

“Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Learn more about stand-up comic and writer Oliver Graves at olivergraves.com.