Oliver’s World: Petaluma humorist suggests new target for cancel culture

Cancel culture. It's everywhere.

At least no one can say Americans don't have culture anymore.

Okay, so we don't always seem to agree on what, or which celebrities, should be canceled and what or who should stay. It's our own fault for worshiping celebrities to begin with. There’s one star, however, who’s been worshiped more than anyone, and I think it's time for this one to go.

The Sun.

First off, what a gendered qualifier (sun = son) for a what should be a non-binary entity.

Let's really get into it though.

The Sun is incredibly powerful, maybe too powerful, so we need to keep it in check. But no. We just let it do whatever it wants and everyone is okay with this. We know the Sun causes cancer, decays art, and is the cause of much havoc and destruction in our world.

And still people worship it.

The Sun has been getting away with this behavior for a while, if we look back, and not through it's tweets and speeches, but through its actual history. Sure, the Sun brings heat, light and energy, but it’s also been ruining the quality of our planet for a while.

Pesky things tend to come about from all that heat, light, and energy.

Life? Gross. Earth was doing just fine when it was only rock and water.

I'm sure some of you nerdy “Simpsons” fans will point out that Mr. Burns once tried to cancel the Sun. Yes, he did. And then he was shot over it. When a rich white man, who is fictional, tries to cancel the Sun, it does come off as a bad idea.

Speaking of bad ideas, personally, I don't like being sunburned. Actually, I don’t like the idea of weather at all. If, like me, you ever said how nice it was to sit in the shade, that was you admitting you've had enough of the sun's crap.

And another thing.

What a loose cannon the Sun is, right? A solar flare that would disrupt our entire society could happen any time, and once again, we're all just okay with this?

Well, I’m not okay with it. The sun has got to go. So let’s all stare the sun down and tell it enough is enough. But I bet we won’t even try. Permanent eye damage, and all that.

Maybe we can block the Sun out by putting it in a box or a jail of some sort. Lets build a Dyson sphere around it. Show it who is boss. If you don't know what a Dyson sphere is, no surprise there. Pro-sun media has kept this information out of our attention for too long.

So let’s do it. Let’s cancel the Sun. No more morning people or night people. No more shoot outs at high noon. No more fun in the sun.

This Sun is done, hun.

I’m just not sure how.

Where is cancel culture when you really need it?

(“Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can find out more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com. By the way, Oliver says “Happy April Fools’ Day”)