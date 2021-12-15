Oliver’s World: Petaluma’s Vintage Bank Antiques and ‘The Prophesying Head’

If you have not heard, it saddens me to be the one to tell you that Vintage Bank Antiques on Petaluma Boulevard will close in February.

If you've never been, you're really missing out. Luckily, you still have some time to go and see it for yourself.

The building itself is amazing to see and walk around in. It really was an old bank once, constructed in the 1920s but made to look even older to give that sense of it being well established. When you visit, you get to walk into a bank vault, get up high into the manager’s office, and see all the rooms of the deep basement.

What thickens this experience is the plethora of antiques and items filling all the rooms. The amount of art and history on display is astounding. You could spend hours in one corner alone, really examining everything and taking in all the detail and wonder of the items there.

And there are dozens of corners.

My friends and I had many positive experiences spending time in Vintage Bank Antiques. We loved to look at the art. There was a great chase a friend once had over a particular piece. We looked at it several times, and after a while, he finally decided to buy it.

He walked down to where it was.

And it was gone.

Being art, which is sometimes difficult to describe, it took some doing to accurately explain to the store staff which piece he was into. Once we talked to the seller, they knew exactly which one it was and where it got off to.

It had just been purchased.

But the buyer saw my friend’s enthusiasm for it and decided to let it go, for a bit of mark-up. Which is reasonable, as demand for that item did spike. This haunting mess of an oil painting piece, it carried so much emotion and expression. It's not the type of art you find manufactured and sold in chain stores.

It was appreciated and loved by people who value art.

Getting the art in hand we were finally able to read the label on the back. It's called "The Prophesying Head Speaks" by Laura Blough.

My friend, who was a Petaluma native, had moved and took the piece to San Francisco. He lived on Fell and as it turns out, decades ago, the artist of that piece lived a few blocks away on Cole. It was few minutes walk away.

Coincidence? Yes, actually, but you can speculate at spookier notions if you wish. We don't know the whole history of the piece.

This is just one story of The Prophesying Head Speaks. It surely has long tale to tell, including how it got from San Francisco to Petaluma.

But we'll never know.

Every item sold at Vintage Bank Antiques has a story or two (or more) to tell. There are so many and there is such a colorful cast of characters who buy and sell items there.

There are so many reality shows about pickers and pawning items and so on.

Petaluma had the real thing.

Take the time, go experience the "season finale" of a great, unique "reality" at Vintage Bank Antiques — before the chance is gone.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. His “Oliver’s World” column runs on the first and third Thursday of the month. You can find him at OliverGraves.com and on his Facebook page.