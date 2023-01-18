Oliver’s World: Ranking the ‘cultural impact’ of a viral song and hit movie

Pop culture is seemingly endless.

It is constantly producing more art, movies, TV shows, songs and so on. Something can come along and be a big hit, but most of it just becomes noise.

Some of it has staying power, but most of it doesn’t.

How can we predict what will still be popular decades from now, or what might be rediscovered and become popular all over again some day?

One oft-repeated statement is that James Cameron's “Avatar” had no cultural impact because, in spite of its success at the time, it never really excited anyone. That idea got about as popular as the movie, the suggestion that the movie didn't do more than simply be a film release.

That does ring true in a way.

I think it comes down to two things. The first is that “Avatar” was not immediately milked for more brand spin-offs. We didn't get six years of a cartoon, sequel movies and a holiday special.

Then there's the personal interest question. Did people re-watch it? Did they watch the movie every year, like some have been doing with “Titanic” since its original release? It feels like not, that the simple story of the original “Avatar” wasn't enough to capture people.

Well, now the sequel has come along and it's doing well in terms of its ticket sales.

I don't think it has a large amount of new fans though.

That would align with the idea that its cultural impact has not continued to grow. How does a movie that came out 13 years ago get a bigger following?

Kate Bush had a song that came out 37 years ago that has far more attention now that it did the first time. The song is "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" and it's been re-popularized because of "Stranger Things," which used it prominently is an episode in May of 2022. We can thank former Petaluma resident Winona Ryder for pushing the use of the song in the show.

The show "Stranger Things" takes place in the 1980s. It's a very popular show, probably far more popular than any of the iconography highlighted in it.

Of course, there are a lot of people saying they were a Kate Bush fan before "Stranger Things," which is fair and reasonable. I've been a fan of ‘80s music for, well, 30-ish years.

I don't mind when someone discovers something and decides they like it. I myself am a writer, comedian and so on, and I am completely OK with someone suddenly discovering me and deciding they like what I do. I don't know how I’d feel if it all happened 37 years from now – but that actually sounds pretty good to me.

I'm sure the featuring of "Running Up That Hill“ on "Stranger Things” got it where it is now, being used across social media on Instagram and Tiktok, topping song playing apps and searches.

Of course, I also think it's because it's a good song.

That's what's elevating this popularity. It's what “Avatar” is not seeing. It's a capable movie, but it still feels like other movies, while this Kate Bush song doesn't feel like other songs. Some people are becoming aware of the sameness of popular music.

How much work Lukasz Gottwald and Max Martin have had a hand in the last few decades is a whole other subject.

It's really kind of impossible to predict which pieces of art, music or shows will have staying power in their own time. You don't know when music is timeless. It takes time. We still have Shakespeare being done today, or any number of classical compositions.

People still appreciate old art.

There is a lot to be said for corporations pushing brands they own for profit. Which I get. They make money off of their content, so if you don't like their new content, please appreciate their old stuff.

Like, I love the Universal Monsters, and that's an accessible brand for many people. Everyone knows Frankenstein and Dracula, as anyone can use those characters, in the same way that anyone can do a Shakespeare adaptation.

Universal, wants you to like the Universal ones.

I do also think those movies, at least the good ones, have exceptional photography, writing, acting, sets and make-up. While there is this franchise to cash in on, it is also quality. It's not just being pushed, it deserves the recognition.

I think that will continue to happen.

I hope we continue to dig up old songs and movies and reference them from time to time in new ones. Eventually some will fade, but some will be remembered. There's probably enough TV, movies and music to last anyone a lifetime at this point, and there's more being made. Seems just fine if the ones that hit different notes get a chance to be popular, whenever it happens.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Find out more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com.