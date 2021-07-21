Oliver’s World: Remembering the bold badness of ‘Back in Action’

Let’s face it, people. The Looney Tunes franchise quietly died a long time ago.

But in spite of that, every now and then, we still get a new Looney Tunes iteration, mostly on TV. That's where people know those characters from. Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd all aired on TV for decades.

Maybe you’ve heard of them — or maybe you are just a weirdo.

Anyway, somehow Bugs and the others have become strongly associated with basketball. It was mostly due to “Space Jam,” the 1996 Michael Jordan movie that cemented the connection between Bugs Bunny and hoops. Well, we've now got a second “Space Jam” movie, basically a remake rather than a sequel, to really solidify this connection.

But why did “Space Jam” happen to begin with?

I’ve done some poking around.

In the wake of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” Warner Bros — which owned the above-mentioned cartoon characters but didn’t know what to do with them — suddenly wanted more Looney Tunes projects. "Roger Rabbit“ was a 1988 release. It featured some enjoyable cameos from certain cartoon icons, and the strength of the movie was that Warner Bros. didn't even make it (Disney produced it), though it did make them realize that people liked cartoony cartoons.

Result: “Space Jam.”

The movie ended up in development hell for a very long time. Ever since allowing Bugs Bunny to appear with Jordan in a 1992 Nike Super Bowl commercial, Warner Bros. had wanted to do a movie project with Michael Jordan, but for years couldn't make it work. Until they did. When the film finally was released, it was eight whole years after ”Roger Rabbit.“ But it still helped anchor and reinvigorate the Looney Tunes characters and brand as a whole.

It made sense to make a second “Space Jam” movie, but we didn't get it until last week with “Space Jam” A New Legacy.“ By this time, Michael Jordan was no longer interested. So the people at Warner Bros. tried to launch other ideas, including a racing movie that never got started. In 2003, they did try to take Looney Tunes in a different direction. We got a film called "Looney Tunes Back in Action." A lot of the movie was re-purposed from a never-developed Jackie Chan Looney Tunes movie called "Spy Jam." It even has former James Bond Timothy Dalton as an actor who plays spies in movies, but is also a spy in real life. Brendan Fraser stars as a Hollywood stuntman. Much of it was just leftover ideas from that movie that never got made.

As a spy spoof, "Back in Action“ mostly fell short of what the Austin Powers films were doing.

And it bombed.

Clearly, trying to move the Looney Tunes characters away from basketball didn't work.

But from a marketing stand point, everything was against "Back in Action." The current trends in media and movies were going in a completely different direction. And most importantly, neither “Space Jam” or “Back in Action” was a “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” They don't really have strong characters, plots or settings. That said, "Space Jam" did push the technology in experimental ways. Seeing it, it was a new and exciting film, cause you'd never seen anything like that. Watching Wayne Knight blow up like a balloon was stunning. It pushed far beyond the tricks of other live action/animated combos.

If one thing was clear, audiences wanted to see films that pushed the medium.

And "Back in Action" just didn't.

Some scenes had obvious issues with syncing animation and actors. There are some really neat shots of the cartoons interacting with our world, but they come off as quaint more than wowing. By that time, people were used to seeing actors interact with CG characters in “Casper” or “Star Wars.”

When "Back in Action" first came out, CG animated films were a dominating force. Pixar and Dreamworks ruled. No one wanted to see 2D animated films, let alone 2D characters. People decided they would rather see all cartoon characters as CG.

Which brings us back to the present.

An actual sequel to “Space Jam,” or one using another sport, would have made the most sense. Having cartoons play hockey or football could be ripe with comedic ideas, and give creators a basic structure for a movie to follow.

But that never happened. They missed the window.

Still, lots of people remember “Space Jam” fondly, even 25 years later. So, in an age of nostalgia and reboots and rehashes, the window has re-opened. A new idea would be too expensive to attempt, and familiarity sells. The Looney Tunes crew has sat around not making movies for years, and in this franchise-frenzied film field, that's not okay.

Fond memories of a successful movie is, for some, its best legacy.

Now we have a new legacy — whether we wanted one or not.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and writer whose column, “Oliver’s World,“ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Find him on Facebook or at this website OliverGraves.com.