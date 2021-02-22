Oliver’s World: An interview with Sonoma County’s singing Viking

I'm very lucky to be connected to all kinds of talented people, from doing stand-up to knowing professional writers to getting myself on “America's Got Talent.” Which brings us to a Sonoma County local I may have bumped into before, Anthony Guzman. On Sunday, Guzman’s audition for ABC's American Idol was broadcast. If you saw it, I’m talking about the contestant who showed up dressed as a Viking and ended up getting the judges to stand up and shout “Skol!” After performing the song “Cry Me a River,” Guzman received “yes” votes from two of the judges, meaning a trip to Hollywood for Guzman’s next round.

I was fortunate to talk with them recently — Guzman prefers they/them pronouns — and learned more about the 27-year-old's background in singing and their interest in American Idol.

"I've been singing since I was 11," Guzman told me. "I started my first band at 13. We were as good as we could be at that age. That's when I decided I wanted to pursue this and make it a career."

Guzman has more than just a voice to bring to the stage. That viking aesthetic? That’s been a thing for a while. Their Instagram is even @thevikingwithavoice.

"It started about 5 years ago,“ I am told. ”I was reading up on the Vikings themselves, the culture and the mythology and I fell in love with it. It resonated with me, on a spiritual level."

In the audition that was aired Sunday, Guzman can be seen holding a hammer that resembles Mjölnir, Thor’s iconic weapon of choice. It turns out that, without even knowing it, Guzman and I have been at the same comic book shop for events. We both used to hang out at "Comics FTW" in Santa Rosa, so I had to ask if there is a connection to the comic book “Thor” and that famous hammer.

"I am worthy of holding said hammer," Guzman assured me.

Being the huge, hit show that it is, “American Idol” doesn't stop due to something like COVID-19. Most of the time, though, auditioning involves long lines and convention centers full of hopefuls. Under pandemic conditions, being seen by producers is a bit more complicated.

"The first two auditions were on zoom," Guzman recalls.

That’s a very different process from past “American Idol” shows, but it’s one that more and more people are becoming familiar with. After the two Zoom auditions, Guzman was approved to make an appearance in Ojai California, singing for the judges on television.

"I was up at 4 a.m., and we didn't start shooting till 6 a.m., but it probably wasn't finished till about 6 p.m.“ Guzman reveals. ”It was a long day.“

Guzman has a lot of experience under their cape, learning about music and acting, all while immersing themselves into various fantasy worlds. So whenever on stage, we're seeing more than just a singer.

"I feel like now, reading comic books, doing metal, theater and all that, it's culminating into who I am today,“ they say. ”I think now is the perfect time for me to be on the show."

“American Idol” is in its 19th season, now with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. I was curious if Guzman had held out any any hope of being seen by a judge from one of the previous seasons.

"To have Simon Cowell tell me, ‘That was totally pathetic,’ if he were to just totally roast me on TV,“ says Guzman with a laugh. ”That would have made my day.“

(Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic who can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or through this website OliverGraves.com. “Oliver’s World“ runs every-other-week in the Argus-Courier)