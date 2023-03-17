Oliver’s World: ‘The best show in Vegas’

What an amazing and wonderful show Tape Face has at Harrah's.

I got to check it out when I was in Las Vegas and it's a plethora of inventive ideas and practical humor. I really cannot praise it enough. It was a long journey to see it ‒ and to meet Tape Face ‒ and I'm going to get to that.

I first have to talk about myself, though, which I know will seem self-serving ‒ but this is my column, so here we go.

When I was 19 I went to Las Vegas. I could not participate in the activities that included drinking and gambling and such, but there was still a fair amount to do. There were lots of things meant to attract tourists. More fountains than you've ever seen.

They had a street performer, a living statue, a person wearing all white and with white face make-up, standing still, with a bunch of money in front of them.

I wanted to do that.

I mean, right then and there.

I was with my friends, but I thought, “I could make all that money standing still? I can do that.”

At the time, I didn't know that not everyone could actually do that ‒ simply stand still, pretending to be a statue. When I returned home, I started to explore it more. I got into wearing costumes, I got a bucket, stood still on that bucket - and I made some money doing it.

Today, I use some of that stillness on stage as a comedian. The way I hold and keep from moving during my stand-up routine is a very purposeful choice. Not everyone picks up on that, but it comes from my time as a living statue. I learned to pull attention and focus from that, and that all comes from that chance encounter in Las Vegas.

Which leads me back to Tape Face.

This show is full of creative ideas. It's also a show that is welcoming of the whole family. The way Tape Face can take regular objects and re-purpose them is incredible. Tape Face also brings people on stage and gets them, without any words, to act out or behave in the way he intends for that piece. It's a constant string of brilliant ideas and creativity all done in a unique way, way outside the norm.

It transcends languages and bends what is known. Since it's all playful, the spirit of it is genuine joy and humor.

Have I praised Tape Face enough? I really cannot.

I have to wonder how many people will see Tape Face and like me be inspired. Could some 19-year-old see Tape Face and find a path that takes them somewhere? I hope so.

It's a good starting point for the exploration for art.

My journey of being a living statue eventually evolved into my stand up comedy, mastering the stillness ‒ and now I'm this goth comedian who’s been on “America's Got Talent.”

I don't know who that living statue was all those years ago, but thank you to them.

I also have to thank Tape Face.

I have a certain look - including the eye make-up - and I believe my chances of being on AGT went way up because there was this other notable act who wore eye make-up, who was unique and different.

Because of Tape Face's success, I was able to enjoy my time in the sun.

So now, not only can I not praise Tape Face enough, I can't thank him enough either. I'm very happy I got to thank Tape Face face-to-face. We did get to meet, and speak.

I really, don't know what else to say, without just going on and on about the magic of the night. I will say, the most fun that that can be had in Las Vegas is right there around Harrah's. You've got Tape Face - which really is a must see show. There’s the piano bar. You're close to the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club, which I have had the pleasure of performing at. The Flamingo is right down the way, with Piff the Magic Dragon, who I did not get in touch with, but I've heard great things about as well.

I don't want to give away Tape Face's show, since the puzzle-nature of it is interesting. Explaining the act is really like giving away the punchline. The question of where it is going and when that arrival will happen, it's just done better than any comedy show or improv show I’ve seen.

It's such a tweak on the brain to finally swim in laughter.

It's the best show in Vegas.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Find out more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com.