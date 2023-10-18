Ah, the Dodo.

If memory serves me right, it was discovered and wiped out in the same hour. A bird known as much for its stupidity as its extinction, the dodo was very much in humans way, so it had to go. The island of Mauritius was where humans planned to build the fountain of youth, and in the grand scheme of things, what is more important? A species of bird? Or an eternal form of rejuvenation?

Not just the dodo was in the way, of course. Many other bird species had to go too. Ducks, doves, coots, herons, owls ‒ just way too many birds. Soon they were dead, gone, killed or driven off to make way for what was expected to become the most important human discovery in history.

For what it’s worth, the humans didn't have to do all the dirty work themselves. They enlisted the help of some invasive species like rats, monkeys and pigs, but together, they waged an extremely effective war against the dodo and its avian neighbors. The invaders won, and they did so far more successfully than humans had in the previous infamous Emu War. What seems to have made the difference was the use of the rats, monkeys and pigs, all coming together in science-fiction movies when all the nations join forces to fight the aliens.

Unfortunately, even with the dodo gone, the fountain of youth could not be constructed. It's reportedly been delayed until after the lane widening on 101 is completed.

Anyway, even dead, reports were widely spread that when alive, the dod was not smart. For a long while, the dodo was the poster child for stupidity, but has lost that title to anti-vaxxers.

As for humans waging war on birds? Better be metal. We like drones now.

It must be further noted that the dodo was a truly iconic-looking animal. It really is a shame it didn't last, but the myths and stories about it that remain are captivating.

One myth is that humans hunted it to extinction, but that doesn't seem to be the case. It was the intrusive disturbance to the island that seems to be the bird’s downfall. Basically, we ate all of its food faster than it could, and it died. What a tragic loss.

The most important question I have now is, what did it taste like?

Not that I’m suggesting that the early explorers ate the dodo. That’s not actually provable. Which is a shame. I’d like to have read their descriptions of houw they cooked it and what it was like.

I mean, just look at it. It looks like it could be a very tasty animal.

Chicken, turkey, dodo?

We really failed as a society for not breeding these as livestock. It could have become a delicacy seen on shows like “Iron Chef,” where most contestants would have no idea how to cook it. Or it could have been in fast food as burgers or nuggets.

Dodo nuggets. Sounds like a hit to me.

Attempts to bring the Dodo back to life have been looked into, through the magical horrors of science. For the sake of possible unfound deliciousness, I hope this is the case.

Oh, right, and then we have the eggs! Dodo eggs? I’m sure there’d be a big market for them. And then imagine what could be done with the feathers, or how the noise it made could be used as ambiance on trippy rock ‘n roll records.

We'll never know how much we lost when the dodo died.

It seems like such a fun animal too, which is probably why they are featured in “Alice in Wonderland” and on Looney Tunes. At the beginning of this column, you probably read the opening words and wondered how much of what I said is true. The dodo died, though perhaps not within the hour. The extinction of many bird species on Mauritius because of our invasion, that is indeed true. But except for the dodo, none of those others ended up in “Alice and Wonderland.”

That is the iconic power of the dodo. Hundreds of other species of birds are gone, but which one do we still find among the most fascinating that ever lived? The dodo. Unfortunately, it will have to stay in myth, though if these early discoverers had made different choices, it could have instead stayed in our stomachs.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. He appeared on America’s Got Talent and got a standing ovation. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Find out more at OliverGraves.com.