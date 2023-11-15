Oliver’s World: Who’s to blame for high gas prices?

Oh wow, look at these gas prices!

Who do I have to thank for this? The president? I often see people do that, implying that somehow gas prices are decided by the president. Perhaps its our video game culture where people can play something like Sim City and control prices for various things. So now they think the president has a little slider menu to decide how expensive gas should be.

Actually, it seems the gas prices are influenced more by global economics of supply and demand, as well as decisions made by the governor and local government, than by the president. I don't know why people suggest thanking the president ‒ but I'm sure they'll keep on doing so.

Back at the end of September of this year we saw gas prices get pretty high, breaking records across the state. California has been seeing a much higher average compared to the rest of the country. This is, of course, inevitable as the amount of gas continues to go down, and demand does not, plus the rise of inflation.

That is not what happened in this case though.

It was the president!

No, no, I’m kidding, not that either.

The number of oil refineries in California has fluctuated over the years. Newsom has been playing a back-and-forth game with the oil industry for years, instilling new safety standards as well as relaxing them. This year’s and last year, in order to reduce gas prices, Newsom approved the winter supply of gas to be sold earlier.

Wait, you can do that? You can just, increase the supply when there is high demand? Evidently, yeah.

This winter supply contains a mix of butane. It is a cheaper gas over all. It burns at a lower temperature, hence winter. It does cause more pollution though. That's the trade off.

Newsom has also been going after oil companies as they continuously make record profits. I suppose we need to remind Newsom, these are for-profit companies. It's not like PG&E which provides a service at a reasonable rate but and is nonprofit.

Wait! They ARE a for-profit company?!

OK ... well. .. OK, that's another issue.

Gas is supposed to be competitive and that is what, by-and-large, tends to keep the prices down. We are seeing even more alternative vehicles on the road, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and so on. The number will grow, but the rates may stay fairly steady with ever-rising gas prices.

Petaluma has come at this a different way.

They are the first city to put a ban on the building of any new gas stations. The free market is a bit less free. This will be nice for the current gas stations in Petaluma, as the city continues to grow they will be servicing more and more people. What this may ultimately do is just push business and gas sales out of Petaluma. The competitive pricing in other cities will be seen, while in Petaluma the existing stations can slide on a slightly higher side, just costing people more money instead of encouraging people to look into electric vehicles.

Banning something does not generally follow to an organic shift toward alternatives. Unless there is a strong incentive, like a rebate from the city to anyone buying an electric vehicle.

I understand Petaluma is not really in the position to offer such rebates and incentives for people who trade in an gas powered vehicle and switch to electric. That's something the president does.

Wait, the governor can do that?

OK, well, it seem we can still blame the president. That's a lot easier to do than actually trying to understand all of this.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. He appeared on America’s Got Talent and got a standing ovation. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Find out more at OliverGraves.com.