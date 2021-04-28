Oliver’s World: Why aren’t more people watching women’s basketball?

I talk about comic books and movies a lot.

And I'm going to do that again.

But I promise I'm going somewhere a little unexpected with it.

The Avengers movies have been rather successful. After the first one was a huge hit in 2012, all of the other superhero films connected to it started doing well, too. Marvel Studios became such a strong brand that “The Guardians of the Galaxy” was able to come out in 2014, and it was a hit, even among people who’d never heard of “The Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Fans knew this movie was connected to the Avengers movies in some way and it got them to check it out. The Marvel franchise grew and grew, introducing Ant-man, Dr. Strange and so on. With each new film, the audiences grew, because just knowing a film was connected to the Avengers got people into it.

So why don't people watch the Women’s National Basketball Association games?

Why do the NBA games, the ones with only men in them, always end up so much higher in the ratings? I don’t think it has to do with male basketball players being better known and more famous than female basketball players, though they are, but that shouldn’t matter if you simply like basketball.

Or if that female basketball team is based near you.

That should, you know, be plenty enough to make you a die-hard fan. Think about that. People really do tend to become fans of their local sports teams. They don't sit and evaluate all the teams and players in the country and then decide which one they they like. They simply pledge allegiance to the team that is closest, that is easiest to drive to if they want to see games. It’s true. If you live in or close to Oakland, you tend to watch games taking place in Oakland, or games played on the road by Oakland teams. That team becomes your team.

There are exceptions. I get that.

If you're a fan of football for example, you will probably watch the Super Bowl, regardless of what teams are in it. The point is, if you like a sport, you watch that sport, and if a team is local, you watch that team.

So, if you're a fan of basketball, what's wrong with the Women’s National Basketball Association? Marvel gets people to watch all of their movies, even "Ant Man,“ and I don’t think it’s because they mostly feature superheroes who are men. “Captain Marvel” did really well, and I guess we'll see how “Black Widow” does, but it’s looking like that one’s going to be a hit, too.

Speaking of hits, by the way, why aren’t women women allowed to play professional baseball?

I’m not asking why they play softball instead of actual baseball. What I’m asking is, why aren't there any women in Major League Baseball? I guess men have to go off to war for that to be allowed. I learned that from "A League of Their Own.“

And speaking of that, why wasn't "A League of Their Own“ nominated for any Academy Awards? Not a one. Not Best Picture, or even costume design. Everyone I've met knows of that movie. It’s a well-made film, a fine piece of both comedy and drama, and it represents an interesting slice of history. It's clearly culturally important, and a strong film, as opposed to Robert Altman's "The Player,” which was nominated for a all kinds of things that year.

Alright. Sorry. I'm getting sidetracked, because this issue is actually a pretty big one. There are a lot of factors at play, and I can only partially touch on each one, and some of them are very complicated. My main question, though, if you are still following me, is about comparing the viewership of an identical sport played by men and women?

What is it in people that stops them from watching women in professional sports over men? Don’t tell me its because the women’s games are not as professional. College games do pretty well, and though college basketball doesn’t score as high in the ratings as the NBA, college games do get millions more viewers than the WNBA.

Why is that? What is so much less interesting about women playing basketball than men? To me, it's more interesting. But then as a tall gentlemen myself, I am attracted to tall women. I guess I just don't get the basketball-watching audience, probably because, overall, watching basketball - no matter who is playing - is really, really boring.

“Oliver Graves is a professional stand-up comic and writer. ”Oliver’s World“ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier.