Oliver’s World: Why has watching movies become so complicated?

Are you a movie goer?

Or are you a movie watcher?

I have to clarify because there is a difference between actually going to a theater and simply watching something on streaming — or the even rarer buying of Blu-rays or DVDs. I suppose you can rent discs still.

The landscape of just seeing a movie is no longer an easy one to navigate. You'll feel like you're in one yourself, meaning in some adventure movie full of twists and turns, just trying to figure this all out.

It's confusing because each major studio is taking a different approach these days. Some have streaming services, while some have given up on DVD sales and some need to push the theatrical release as hard as it can go. And some are MGM, and we just laugh at them as their legacy becomes lion-shaped casinos, and not movies anymore at all.

Sony, which doesn't have a streaming service of its own, is pretty desperate to get people to see movies at the theater and to buy them on DVD. Their recent large project “Morbius” is one they pushed hard. It mainly got attention — well, some attention — from online activity for being the butt of a joke, with people pretending it was as big as “Avengers” when in fact no one was seeing it. There were claims of Easter eggs in the film, which turned out to be fake, but if Thor appeared in it, who would know anyway if only a dozen people saw it? The film got a "re-release" which got it more attention, but this was actually a standard renewal of the film’s run.

See, films run at predetermined intervals. A six-week run is standard, a big hit might get an extended run. Sony, with no other alternatives, tried to keep the film in theaters by announcing an extended run, and it just failed again.

Of course, it does still happen that a movie will have high demand and will linger around because people actually want to see it.

Then you have something like “Dr.Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” where after its six weeks were done, it started to leave theaters pretty quickly. This being the busy summer season (normally, anyway), Disney was competing with itself for screens, needing room for the Buzz Lightyear movie, and because Disney has a streaming service to put Dr.Strange on. The company now seems to have a schedule to go as quickly as possible from theatrical to streaming, with no delay whatsoever.

They aren't all like this.

HBOmax and Warner Bros have been experimenting with their system. And then you have Paramount+ and things like Peacock. It is so confusing.

Luckily though, I tend to actually be a "goer" to the movies.

So I can just check release dates online, and avaoid having to get out my sextant or my dowsing tools to figure out when and where and on what service a movie is going to be able to be seen. It's so complex and more an more, that complexity is being integrated into movie marketing.

I wouldn't be surprised if the only way to see movies in the future is while watching other movies, looking for secret codes to go to the companies’ website and then enter a time-stamp to verify you've watched other films by the same studio. Maybe you’d have to answer a super fan quiz and pay an extra 99 cents each time you fail until finally it unlocks a special one-time use link that is the first 40 minutes of the movie, which prompts you do all this again if you want to see the rest.

Something to look forward to, I guess.

