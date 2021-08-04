Oliver’s World: ‘Why not’ vote Graves for (REDACTED)?

Hello! Oliver Graves here. And this is my special announcement that I am running for [REDACTED] of California.

You might be wondering: Is this a conflict of interest? Is a newspaper allowed to allow one of its columnists to promote themselves as a candidate for [REDACTED]? I suspect not, but in the end I'm really just a writer-comedian — though maybe, with your vote, one day I’ll also be [REDACTED] of California!

Now, I know a lot of people in California are upset about the way the current [REDACTED] has handled things lately. I guess the question is, will I do a better job?

My answer is an emphatic “No.”

I don't think anyone will.

Nobody who is currently running for [REDACTED] really has a platform or a plan or anything to offer other than their not being the current [REDACTED]. That said, after decades of people voting for a party or a familiar name, isn't it about time California had a Goth [REDACTED]?

It even sounds nice. Goth [REDACTED] just rolls off the tongue.

And isn't that what we're really choosing in this? As they say in video games, it’s just cosmetic. Okay, you're probably not familiar with what I mean there. So let me break it down for the non-nerds.

Most people are familiar with Mario, so lets use “Super Mario 2.” This is the USA version of “Mario 2,” that is a re-skin of “Doki Doki Panic.” Not the one known as “Lost Levels.” I’m sorry, did I make this more confusing than it needs to be?

I did. On purpose.

See? I really would make a good [REDACTED] of California.

In the game, you have Mario, Luigi, Toad and the Princess. Toad is the fastest, Princess can float, Luigi jumps high, Mario is balanced. They each have different abilities in the game. But what if they didn't? What if they all looked different, but played exactly the same. Same jump, same speed, same everything. Add more characters— Bowser, Sonic, Pikachu, but don't make any of them faster or slower. They all do the same stuff, pretty much the same way. The choice then really becomes, which one do you like the look of?

This is the current choice you have for [REDACTED] of California.

No one really votes on policy. Certainly not in a big mess like this, when names just keep getting added. So, why not me? I totally look the coolest. There's a long list of names already, and I am by far the most eye-catching. Come on, don't you want to see me giving updates and speeches with my black smudgey make-up? You're going to hate what I have to say anyway, so you might as well be entertained by how I look.

Let's be honest, you can't make everyone happy, and I am telling you, I'm not even going to try. That’s my promise. If I'm elected as the next [REDACTED] of California, when the [REDACTED] hits the fan, I'll actually take the blame for it.

Then I’ll do nothing about it, and dare you to recall me.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning writer whose column “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Connect with him on Facebook or through his website OliverGraves.com.