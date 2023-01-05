Oliver’s World: Will the real Superman please stand up?

James Gunn, now leading DC Films, wants people to calm down and wait to see what happens next with the Superman character. Here is Gunn speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. (Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)

If you watched the DC comics superhero movie "Black Adam" you may have been excited to see that not only was Superman back on screen – in a brief end credits cameo – but that he was played once again by Henry Cavill. Lots of fans were excited to see this happen. Then an announcement was made by DC that, yes definitely, Henry Cavill would be back as Superman.

We'd previous had a faceless Superman cameo in “Shazam!” and silhouettes of the Man from Planet Krypton do appear in other DC works. Still, the rumors and speculation that Cavill would not be back have been lingering for years, as his last appearance was in the film “Justice League,” with a poorly edited mouth. Superman’s scenes in that film ended up being a lot of re-shoots, which Cavill had a mustache for, since he was filming “Mission Impossible.“

This resulted in a very funky face for Superman.

Zack Snyder, the director of the films featuring Henry Cavill as Superman also was stepping away from DC movies at the time. It all was so rocky, and yet, the actor’s appearance in “Black Adam” let everyone know that yes, you can count on it, Cavill as Superman is back.

And then he announced that, actually, no, he was not back and would be hanging up his cape permanently.

And then James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) said he's writing a new “Superman.”

And then James Gunn said, hold on, we're not talking about recasting.

And then I started wishing everyone would shut up and stop caring so much about works-in-progress.

I remember a time when Nicolas Cage had been announced as Superman in a Tim Burton directed project. MAD TV even did a parody of it, and then that project never happened. I never heard until later about all the mess leading up to it, with bad scripts, different directors, different ideas. It's all fun to hear about after-the-fact, but it's not much fun to hear about it while it's going on.

I wish in this day and age everyone wasn't hanging onto every word from movie people about whatever they are working on. The back-and-forth people have had on James Gunn, who is now one of the two top creative heads at DC is exhausting. And he is, in a lot of ways, the most significant voice of DC movies, talking about where these comic book films are going and what the studio and its various actors and directors are working on.

Can we just ... care a little less and let them work on it?

The irony of me wanting people to talk about it less while I am talking about it more is very much not lost on me, by the way.

I get that fans are really into the movies and comics and cartoons connected to these characters, which is great. But do we have to also be nitpicking the entire Hollywood movie-making process? Can't we just sit back, let it happen and see what they make?

Henry Cavill, to me, is a victim of this corporate process.

He was the face of DC movies, since Superman and Clark Kent show their faces all the time. It's not like Batman who covers most of his face, or Iron Man who covers all of it. Though Disney knows that people are, by design, very drawn to faces. It's how we work as people. Using a face to sell a product, and movies are products, is a great tactic.

Digitally altering Henry Cavill's face in a film doesn't help with that.

He's been a great Superman, and he's been in some not great Superman movies. Like Andrew Garfield – who is my favorite Spider-man – is also in the worst Spider-Man movie, as “Amazing Spider-Man 2” suffers from the too-many-cooks-in-the-kitchen problem. When Marvel made a deal with Sony to put Spider-man in “Captain America Civil War,” it would have been controversial to put in Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, because now a very-poorly-received movie becomes part of the MCU.

What if they used the same actor, but it was a new version of Spider-Man? That's just confusing to people. The same face tends to equal the same version, so instead they got Tom Holland, and he is very different from Andrew Garfield, just like Ben Affleck is a very different Batman from Christian Bale.

It's all part of a carefully crafted campaign of brand-awareness. With Superman and Henry Cavill, well, we have yet to see. So calm down and stop being emotional about it. Announcements of this nature seem to be a Kryptonite to a lot of people. But it's making you weak. Might be best to avoid it.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can find out more about Oliver Graves at OliverGraves.com or on his Facebook page.