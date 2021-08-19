Oliver’s World: You might be creepier than you know, says goth comedian

Remember when having a camera made you a creep?

Okay, maybe it didn't, but it did multiply any creepiness you already had. For some, it just made them more nerdy. The best examples of this phenomenon comes in films from the early 2000s.

First you’ve got "American Beauty."

OK so this is a 1999 film, but it somehow really captures the early 2000s, and it became popular after its Academy Award nominations in 2000. In it you have Ricky, who films everything. And it comes off a little odd. He loves using his camera for everything.

The iconic plastic bag dancing in the wind is in this movie. I get that Ricky was captivated by it, but I'm frustrated he just watched garbage float around and didn't pick it up. I know he was having some kind of inner wonder moment, but what the film ultimately did was encapsulate the American position on littering.

Ricky in "American Beauty" was seen as a weirdo. This was clearly because of his obsession with film, even though he was a fairly serious hobbyist.

Then you have Spider-man. And yes, if you're a reader of mine it is nearly mandatory at some point I will mention comic book characters. Spider-man, or more precisely, Peter Parker, is a photographer. He takes pictures for the school paper and year book. Someone has to carry a camera around to capture these moments, and at his school, he’s the one who does it. Peter is treated as a dork. He certainly does his work in awkward way, asking permission to take photos.

Is that a thing we used to do?

And then there is "One Hour Photo," in which Robin Williams plays Sy, a photo lab tech at a drug store. If you're a younger reader and you don't know what any of that means, please look it up. In the movie, the character is indeed a creep and is meant to be so. The idea is that he has access to all these family pictures, and can mentally insert himself into their lives. I feel like this film probably did a lot to help shift people into thinking digitally when it comes to cameras.

Which is where we are for so many people.

If you go back further, the accessibility of a camera did change over the years. Originally, they were very expensive. By the 2000s, cameras had become much more available and affordable for anyone. You just had to do the work of carrying one around and taking pictures. But still, if you overdid it with too much equipment, you'd look like a total dork if you brought all that camera stuff everywhere. That, after all, is why the comic book people made Peter Parker a photographer.

So he’d seem like a dork.

Today, the ability to take pictures is virtually in everyone's hand. But somehow, we're still all total dorks, bringing our cameras everywhere, shooting everything and everyone. Maybe the skill isn't there, but we can capture a moment any time we want, then upload them to social media for all the Sy's of the world to see.

"One Hour Photo" really does seem like no big deal now. So one guy got to look at all some family’s private pictures. Big deal, that’s probably a lot better than thousands of people seeing the same shots.

There’s something comfortable about being just one more person taking pictures of everything. And we don't always ask permission like Peter Parker, either. I think there is safety in numbers, too. All this visual content out there dilutes the impact of any one shot. In some ways, the fact that so many people are uploading albums and pictures, it makes the task of sorting through it all feel daunting, so that another level of protection. It's a bit like a herd immunity, and probably the only one Americans will achieve.

Oliver Graves is a stand up comic and award-winning writer. His column, “Oliver’s World,” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Find out more at OliverGraves.com or on his Facebook page.