When Jim and Lorrie Pruett of J & L Wings of White deliver their white doves to funerals, weddings and other events, it is as if the birds know the script. Upon release, the rock doves — also known as homing pigeons — don’t just fly away. Instead, they ascend and circle overhead for a few moments.

“They have to get their bearings, which creates a lovely visual for the guests,” Lorrie said. In other words, the doves have to decide on the best way to beat the Pruetts home, which they usually do. How they know where home is remains one of nature’s great mysteries.

For thousands of years, in cultures and religions all over the world, the white dove has been a symbol of the human spirit and of peace. The rock dove, however, also appeals to a less elevated side of mankind — the fun of racing. They fly at about 55 miles per hour and can go hundreds of miles on a single tank of bird food.

Lorrie learned rock dove breeding and racing from her father, Warren Coffin, 92, of Petaluma. A passionate bird racer in his younger days, Coffin was so devoted to the sport that he and his partner, Mike Garrett, raced in Western states far and wide. While generally racing for money, “They mostly raced for bragging rights,” said Jim, a retired Petaluma rancher.

When she was four, Lorrie’s father took bird racing to a higher level by building his own dove loft at the family home in Novato. With his contractor skills, he built it so well that it has survived two relocations, first to Petaluma where the family moved in 1974, then later to the Pruetts’ home.

“That loft is a huge memory of mine,” she said.

Lorrie started out as a racer, but repeated wild fires finally put a damper on the sport.

“A dove’s lungs are so important to it,” she said.

As she pondered what to do with a loft full of rock doves, she realized she had some all-white doves that might make welcome additions to weddings, funerals and other events. She and Jim started breeding whites with whites. Today, they maintain a loft of about 60 white doves. To control the breeding, the loft segregates females from males.

“They breed like mad,” Lorrie said. She provides the females white wooden eggs to sit on to satisfy their maternal instincts.

The couple’s dove-rental operation has been going for about three years and buisness gets better each year. The Pruetts average about two events a week, mostly funerals. As a rule, they limit their range to about 25 miles from the loft.

Rental fees for weddings start at $225 for two doves released from one of Lorrie’s heart-shaped wedding baskets. The release is normally done after the exchange of vows, rings and the first kiss. If they wish, the bride and groom can release the doves themselves. Two doves flying off together can suggest the beginning a new life together, while a flock can signify the support of family and friends.

For funerals, fees start at $230 for three doves in Lorrie’s “trinity” basket. Often, at funerals, guests will want to hold a dove before it is released. This is allowed, but only for a few guests and only after they have been shown how to hold the birds properly from the sides and rear, to protect the lungs.

“We can’t allow 25 guests to hold them,” she said.

The cost goes up incrementally with the number of doves desired. One constant at such events is participants’ curiosity about how the birds manage to find their way home after being released into the sky.

“There are many theories as to how they navigate,” Lorrie said. “Ours use landmarks, such as the Petaluma River.” However, studies have shown that rock doves can return home blind. They avoid flying over large expanses of water. If released in San Francisco, for example, they would fly home around the bay rather than over Golden Gate Bridge.

The training of young birds proceeds in stages, beginning with “trap-training,” in which they learn how to leave and enter the loft. Next, they are carried to the front yard for their first flight home. In increments of roughly half a mile and in all directions, they are released further away from the loft until they are self-reliant.

Whistle training tells them it’s dinnertime. The birds’ diet is basic pigeon feed, supplemented by oil for their feathers, garlic and vitamins.

“They’re athletes,” Lorrie said, noting that the birds, which are free to leave the coop during the day, naturally return at dark. “They want to roost like chickens,” she said. An electronic clock at the bird door tracks their coming and going.

Rock doves, which have a life span of about 20 years, need to fly a couple hours a day, always in daylight, and for protection they fly in groups. They are fine with cold weather — their body heat is about 170 degrees.

“They run hot,” Lorrie said.

The Pruetts always ground the birds when storms or rain threaten. As for predators, the worst locally is the Cooper’s hawk. Rock doves can outrun it but are vulnerable during take off and landing. Falcons are faster than rock doves, but Sonoma County doesn’t have many. Fires, however, have worsened the threat of predation by driving more animals and birds into human habitat.

The birds are able to distinguish a human friend from a stranger. A year-and-a-half ago, Lorrie rescued a day-old dove chick injured when its father fought with another male.

“She was stompled pretty much, purple, about to die,” Lorrie said.

She put the bird in her sweatshirt and joined Jim, where he was cooking on his Traeger grill. She held the bird near the warmth until it dried off before returning her to her mother. The chick, appropriately enough named “Traeger,” survived.

Now, whenever she spots Lorrie, Traeger flies across the yard and lands on Lorrie’s shoulder or head. More proof that for the Pruetts’ well-trained doves, they definitely recognize a friend when they see it – and they always know their way home.

