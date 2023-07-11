I recently received an email from Alec Jaffe, CEO and founder of Alec’s Ice Cream, letting me know that Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company (www.petalumacoffee.com) is now offering affogatos at their 212 2nd St. location.

Years ago, while doing a bit of food travel around Italy, I learned that the official name for this treat is “affogato al caffe,” which means “drowned in coffee” and usually consists of a scoop of ice cream topped with hot espresso. (That particular Italian café was also offering added shots of liqueur, like Amaretto, Baileys Irish Cream and Kahlua, just to help ease the pain of the heatwave the country was going through at the time.)

Anyway, it turns out that along with all their other super rich and creamy flavors of organic, regenerative, pasture raised milk ice creams, Alec’s has added a new flavor: Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb. I had to have it. So, in my efforts to obtain some, I stopped at Alec’s production facility to see if there was anyone there I knew. Sure enough, operations manager Steven Klarman was there and remembered me and my love of ice cream, and grabbed me a couple of pints to taste test.

Described on their website as, “Comforting and crunchy, this is a magical balance of salted peanut butter, chocolate-covered honeycomb toffee, and a swirl of fudge.” I would also add “fantastic,” just as I have come to expect from Alec’s.

In general I love peanut butter ice cream, but it seems to be a challenge for creameries to get it right, so I am pleased this one lived up to my expectations. (Local MariaPilar Ice Creamery also makes some great peanut butter flavors, and my favorite at Baskin Robbins is their Peanut Butter ‘n Chocolate flavor.)

Alec told me their new flavor has become a real fan favorite and is available at Whole Foods, Sprouts and Rusty Hinges Ranch or online. He also let me in on a couple more exciting announcements, including the big news is that Alec’s is now available nationwide (through Whole Foods and Sprouts), approaching 2,000 stores in distribution, and that they recently won Best New Dessert at the Expo West for this new flavor. Huge!

I also noticed that they were feature in Forbes magazine a month or so ago for being the nation’s first regeneratively farmed A2 organic dairy ice cream. From my own conversations with Loren Poncia, owner of Stemple Creek Ranch and a big regenerative farming advocate, this is an approach to farming that helps conserve and rehabilitate our farmlands in order to produce higher quality, healthier and more environmentally conscious products.

Alec’s line of organic ice creams are available online at www.alecsicecream.com and include Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte, Mint Chocolate Chip, Matcha Chocolate Chip and my two favorites, Honey Blueberry Lavendar and the new Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb.

