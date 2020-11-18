Subscribe

On Alex Trebek, British ‘Fish,’ and finding comfort in game shows

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 17, 2020, 9:00PM
David Templeton, on a train in Scotland, wearing a tie with sheep on it.
David Templeton, on a train in Scotland, wearing a tie with sheep on it.

I don’t believe one has to have grown up with Alex Trebek and “Jeopardy” to have been impacted by news of his death from pancreatic cancer. The man was the rare icon who was universally loved and admired, with not a hint of controversy or disagreement. As host of the nightly game show for decades, Trebek was a paragon of kindly human interaction, an exemplar of humility crossed with confidence, and though rarely drop-dead hilarious, one of the quickest wits on television.

His death, though I suppose I knew it was coming — his diagnosis having been made public well over a year ago — still hit me hard. Within a pop cultural landscape where childish insults, dismissive put-downs and outright cruelty are often elevated to the level of “entertainment” and even, heaven help us, presented as heightened political discourse, the sudden absence of a man whose kindness, curiosity and clear intelligence were universally celebrated is a loss that I’ve been feeling especially deeply.

whenever I happened to be at home at 7 p.m., “Jeopardy” was a must-watch event, and I viewed it with a competitor’s commitment.

When the coronavirus lock-downs began in March, bringing to an end my busy schedule of weekend shows, constant social meet-ups, regular restaurant excursions and near nightly explorations, on foot, of downtown Petaluma and what was then its engaging, surprise-around-every-corner nightlife, I felt as shaken and unmoored as the rest of my community. Previous to that, whenever I happened to be at home at 7 p.m., “Jeopardy” was a must-watch event, and I viewed it with a competitor’s commitment, taking note of my own correct responses on a notepad, with the constant personal goal of getting at least half of them (that would be 15 per 30-clue round) at least somewhat right. But under the shutdown, the show suddenly became something less like a game and more like therapy. With so much around us having become so very different, the dependable predictability of the answers-and-questions format, the nervous and nerdy competitors, and Trebek himself, were a source of much needed comfort.

That said, when the virus forced the "Jeopardy“ into reruns of old episodes for weeks and months at a time, I found myself watching it less and less for a while. What I had discovered, though, was that for me, game shows of all kinds had become a necessary source of security and distraction. Programs I’d never found the time for, either because I was never around or because they seemed unlikely to pass my somewhat snooty litmus test, had turned into shows I looked forward to all week long. For example, by the middle of April, 2020, I wouldn’t dream of missing ”The Masked Singer.“ In some future column I will detail the reasons for my unexpected deep-affection for the ridiculous spectacle, in which famous and semi-famous people don spectacular disguises and sing songs, while a panel of pseudo-celebrities (including the always frenzied, lovably weird Dr. Ken Jeong) make wacky guesses about who that is pretending to be a laidback pineapple (Tommy Chong), a song-belting bee (Gladys Knight), a sexy fox (Wayne Brady), a rapping robot (Lil Wayne), a tie-dye-furred bear (Sarah Palin!), a Ren-Faire-ready dinosaur (JoJo Siwa) or a bomber-jacketed Rhinoceros (Giants pitcher Barry Zito). The sheer silliness of the show, with its manic insistence on somewhat hyperbolic positiveness and don’t-care-whose-witnessing-this joy, was an instant balm to my news-battered soul.

Other shows in a similar vein I glommed onto early in the pandemic were “The Wall,” in which host Chris Hardwick counsels and comforts intensely earnest couples as they try to win millions by answering questions and choosing where to drop balls on what amounts to an enormous Pachinko machine, and “Mental Samurai,” with Rob Lowe cheering on super-smart people attempting to solve puzzles while being whizzed through the air and turned upside down and sideways by a giant machine. I even found myself addicted to something called “Celebrity Watch Party,” in which Ozzie Osborne and Tyra Banks (the kinds of people who might actually appear on “The Masked Singer”) sit in their quarantined homes and make hilarious and emotionally candid remarks to their loved ones about various TV shows and movies.

I have to admit that after an episode or two of shock and wary disbelief, I quickly grew to love "Celebrity Watch Party“ — but that is a WHOLE different column.

I have to admit that after an episode or two of shock and wary disbelief, I quickly grew to love "Celebrity Watch Party“ — but that is a WHOLE different column.

By summer, I had owned the fact that for me, game shows of various kinds has become my pandemic safe place. While I indulged in a few other off-the-wall entertainments, including the mesmerizingly eccentric Disney+ program “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” it was in watching and listening to game shows that I really found my sense of equilibrium returning.

Of course, there’s only such much television one can watch while attempting to multitask, so another source of comfort I found myself turning to has been podcasts. And yes, there are quite a few game show podcasts out there. A longtime fan of “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” the NPR news quiz, I have been delighted to discover that the show is available in podcast form, meaning I don’t have to wait for its regularly scheduled time on the radio. I can listen to it whenever I want or need to, while cleaning the house or folding clothes or, as I did last month, painting the spare bedroom. Under COVID, of course, with so many entertainment professional stuck at home, their tours and gigs and appearances all canceled, many have taken to creating Podcasts, which have been spreading across the pod-o-verse almost as fast as the coronavirus at a family reunion.

Over the last few months, I’ve discovered the joys of shows like “Go Fact Yourself,” in which interesting people try to prove how much they know about their favorite subjects, while being fact-checked by comedy writer J. Keith van Straaten and stand-up comic Helen Hong. It’s remarkable how life-affirming it can be to listen to other people in quarantine doing deep-dives into arcane topics while also being hilarious.

Speaking of which, I recently discovered a new listening obsession: the weekly British podcast “No Such Thing as a Fish,” which is not technically a game show, but is hosted by the four professional researchers of the UK’s popular television game show “QI,” which stands for “Quite Interesting.” Dubbed “the QI elves,” James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynski and Dan Schreiber turn out to be as funny as they are brilliant. Each week, the QI Elves take turns sharing one fact they’ve discovered over the last week, and then all four sort of talk about it and go off on tangents and say all sorts of hilarious and unprintable-in-a-family-newspaper things. The facts they might drop are eyebrow raising enough to begin with, and usually present as preposterous and fantastic - until the researcher in question proves it is not. Recent episodes have included the provocative suggestion that in the 1930s, the ghost of a swearing mongoose led the BBC to revise its working conditions, ghost crabs have teeth in their stomachs that they use to growl at their enemies, and one of Hawaii’s biggest and most popular annual festivals is devoted entirely to Spam.

Rarely have I learned so many fascinating but unnecessary things while laughing so unbelievably hard.

And that’s that’s the point, isn’t it?

Eventually, the show will end, I will be a little smarter or perhaps a little less certain of my own knowledge, depending, and things will return to normal. The pandemic will still be raging, the future of democracy will still be wobbling on the precipice and there will still be work to do and problems to solve. Some of it will make me sad or confused or angry or uncertain. And that’s normal. That’s actually good.

It’s good to feel bad when things are bad, just as it’s bad to feel bad when things are good, but it’s nice to know there are ways to take a break from feeling bad. And for me, game shows featuring smart people saying funny things are, for the time being, exactly what I need.

And on Christmas day, when “Jeopardy“ airs the final episode taped by Alex Trebek 10 days before his death, I will be there to watch it, to say goodbye and thank you to someone whose made all of our lives a little bit better, a little more decent, a little more kind — someone who, perhaps, has even inspired some of us to do the same for others.

(“Culture Junkie” runs every other week or so in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine