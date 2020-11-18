On Alex Trebek, British ‘Fish,’ and finding comfort in game shows

David Templeton, on a train in Scotland, wearing a tie with sheep on it.

I don’t believe one has to have grown up with Alex Trebek and “Jeopardy” to have been impacted by news of his death from pancreatic cancer. The man was the rare icon who was universally loved and admired, with not a hint of controversy or disagreement. As host of the nightly game show for decades, Trebek was a paragon of kindly human interaction, an exemplar of humility crossed with confidence, and though rarely drop-dead hilarious, one of the quickest wits on television.

His death, though I suppose I knew it was coming — his diagnosis having been made public well over a year ago — still hit me hard. Within a pop cultural landscape where childish insults, dismissive put-downs and outright cruelty are often elevated to the level of “entertainment” and even, heaven help us, presented as heightened political discourse, the sudden absence of a man whose kindness, curiosity and clear intelligence were universally celebrated is a loss that I’ve been feeling especially deeply.

whenever I happened to be at home at 7 p.m., “Jeopardy” was a must-watch event, and I viewed it with a competitor’s commitment.

When the coronavirus lock-downs began in March, bringing to an end my busy schedule of weekend shows, constant social meet-ups, regular restaurant excursions and near nightly explorations, on foot, of downtown Petaluma and what was then its engaging, surprise-around-every-corner nightlife, I felt as shaken and unmoored as the rest of my community. Previous to that, whenever I happened to be at home at 7 p.m., “Jeopardy” was a must-watch event, and I viewed it with a competitor’s commitment, taking note of my own correct responses on a notepad, with the constant personal goal of getting at least half of them (that would be 15 per 30-clue round) at least somewhat right. But under the shutdown, the show suddenly became something less like a game and more like therapy. With so much around us having become so very different, the dependable predictability of the answers-and-questions format, the nervous and nerdy competitors, and Trebek himself, were a source of much needed comfort.

That said, when the virus forced the "Jeopardy“ into reruns of old episodes for weeks and months at a time, I found myself watching it less and less for a while. What I had discovered, though, was that for me, game shows of all kinds had become a necessary source of security and distraction. Programs I’d never found the time for, either because I was never around or because they seemed unlikely to pass my somewhat snooty litmus test, had turned into shows I looked forward to all week long. For example, by the middle of April, 2020, I wouldn’t dream of missing ”The Masked Singer.“ In some future column I will detail the reasons for my unexpected deep-affection for the ridiculous spectacle, in which famous and semi-famous people don spectacular disguises and sing songs, while a panel of pseudo-celebrities (including the always frenzied, lovably weird Dr. Ken Jeong) make wacky guesses about who that is pretending to be a laidback pineapple (Tommy Chong), a song-belting bee (Gladys Knight), a sexy fox (Wayne Brady), a rapping robot (Lil Wayne), a tie-dye-furred bear (Sarah Palin!), a Ren-Faire-ready dinosaur (JoJo Siwa) or a bomber-jacketed Rhinoceros (Giants pitcher Barry Zito). The sheer silliness of the show, with its manic insistence on somewhat hyperbolic positiveness and don’t-care-whose-witnessing-this joy, was an instant balm to my news-battered soul.

Other shows in a similar vein I glommed onto early in the pandemic were “The Wall,” in which host Chris Hardwick counsels and comforts intensely earnest couples as they try to win millions by answering questions and choosing where to drop balls on what amounts to an enormous Pachinko machine, and “Mental Samurai,” with Rob Lowe cheering on super-smart people attempting to solve puzzles while being whizzed through the air and turned upside down and sideways by a giant machine. I even found myself addicted to something called “Celebrity Watch Party,” in which Ozzie Osborne and Tyra Banks (the kinds of people who might actually appear on “The Masked Singer”) sit in their quarantined homes and make hilarious and emotionally candid remarks to their loved ones about various TV shows and movies.

I have to admit that after an episode or two of shock and wary disbelief, I quickly grew to love "Celebrity Watch Party“ — but that is a WHOLE different column.

I have to admit that after an episode or two of shock and wary disbelief, I quickly grew to love "Celebrity Watch Party“ — but that is a WHOLE different column.