On Edinburgh, grieving famous strangers, and Robin Williams

I was going to write a different column this week.

It was going to be about my CD collection and it was going to be good.

Then something happened.

I discovered a trailer for an upcoming movie called “Robin’s Wish.”

The film, a documentary byTyler Norwood, is about the final days of Robin Williams, renowned stand-up comic and Oscar-winning actor, who died by suicide on August 11, 2014.

That was pretty much exactly six years ago.

Ever since his death, which came as a shock to his friends and family - and was grieved by millions around the world - much has been learned about what was going on with Williams, whose tragic end was originally believed to be depression, and has since been found to involve quite a bit more than that.

I have some very strong memories of the day Robin Williams died. In fact, I remember the exact moment I learned he was gone. I was on a train in Scotland, which had just pulled into the station in Edinburgh. I’d been having a conversation with the other members of my theater team, all in town for the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at which I was performing in a one-actor-show titled “Wretch Like Me.” In the final moments before coasting to a stop, I flipped open my laptop to check my messages, and saw a news report pop up.

“Robin Williams dead at 63.”

I had only enough time to read a few lines before we had to depart and walk to the theater for my morning performance. Still in shock from the news, I entered a strange Twilight Zone, stepping through the station, onto the ancient Royal Mile, with the historic Edinburgh Castle in the distance - my great, great grandfather was born in the dungeon of that castle, by the way, but that’s another story - and everywhere I looked there were newspaper stands with Robin William’s face.

There I was, in a semi-foreign country, packed with tourists from around the globe, and everywhere I went that day - the coffee shop around the corner from the theater, the lobby area filled with ticket-holders, the restaurant where we had lunch, the other theater spaces where we went to catch shows in the afternoon and evening - we could hear people saying that name.

Robin Williams.

Being Americans, and also being from the Bay Area, with which he was so strongly identified, meant that I was asked over and over for my reaction to his death. What could I say? I couldn’t believe it.

Isn’t that weird?

People die all the time. My mother had passed away six-months previously. The mother of my children died of cancer when they were seven and eight. Countless relatives and a number of friends had died over the years.

But this one famous actor’s unexpected passing somehow shook me up in ways that only the deaths of well-known people can. What is it about certain celebrities that makes us feel so much pain when they die? And what was it about Williams that made his death hurt so especially strongly?

I had met the man a few times, interviewed him on a handful of occasions, chatted with him at parties and film festival receptions. At one of those events, I asked him a question about when he stopped believing in Santa Claus - “I was six, and it dawned on me that Santa probably wouldn’t be wrapping my presents in newspaper,” he said - which ended up in my next one-actor-show, “Polar Bears.”

But I never knew how much he’d come to mean to me until that moment in Edinburgh. It was not until then I realized that, like scores of other people simultaneously attempting to absorb the terrible news of his passing, that somewhere along the way I’d come to love Robin Williams.

Love. That’s really the only word that fits.

Yes, I appreciated him for his humor and his talent, and I liked him for his humanity and his well-known generosity. But because there had always been something so vulnerable and human and sweetly desperate and conspicuously open-hearted about him, I was suddenly grieving in a way that could only mean I loved him for all of that, and genuinely ached at the realization that he’d been in so much pain there at the end.

Of all people, why him? It made no sense. The closest to it I’d ever felt was in 1980, driving to a rehearsal in Southern California, when I heard the news that John Lennon had been shot and was in surgery. By the time I arrived at the rehearsal studio, his death was confirmed. That one hurt in ways I also couldn’t understand.

I’d certainly never met him.

And yet, in many ways, I loved him too.

And I also asked the question, “Why him?” Of all people. It also made no sense. And I hated to think of John Lennon, who’d given so much to so many, coming to the end of his life in such a horrific way.

Which is how I felt about Williams.

There is something especially awful about suicide, because the survivors are left with the thoughts of how much that person was suffering.

In Williams’ case, it was especially shocking since almost no one knew how much pain he was in. Of course, in the weeks that followed, once my team and I had performed our last show and flown back to the states, it began to be shared that Robin Williams had been suffering from something called Lewy Body Dementia, a brain disease that leaves its victims suffering from depression, crippling anxiety, self-doubt, hallucinations and dread.

As the movie trailer for “Robin’s Wish” points out, nearly every region of Williams brain had been under attack. If brilliant people have the ability to withstand degenerative diseases better than others, as one expert is heard speculating in the trailer, how much had Williams, who was a clear genius, been struggling with, and for how long?

The film, which will be released in September, is clearly a tribute to the brilliance of Robin Williams. But also, at the urging of his wife, who’s since become a tireless advocate for research into Lewy Body Dementia, it’s an effort to make sense of his death by attempting to better understand the disease that took him from us. Last month, on July 21, Williams would have turned 69, and his daughter Zelda posted that, in honor of her father’s tireless support of others, she’d be donating $69.69 to as many homeless shelters as she could.

Today, on the near-anniversary of death, which still seems about as impossible as it did that day in Edinburgh, I think those of us who loved him should follow in Zelda’s example, perhaps making a similar donation to COTS or the Redwood Food Bank. Robin never got be 69, and we never got to see what a 69-year-old Williams would have brought to the world.

But he already gave us so much.

A small gift in his name is one way to give a little bit back.

