Subscribe

On fathers, rivers, and a lifetime love of books

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 8, 2020, 4:20PM
Updated 6 hours ago

I was 7-years-old, I’m pretty sure, when my dad - as proud of his Scottish ancestry as he was devoted to maintaining a strong emotional connection with his kids following my mom’s sudden divorce (it’s a long story) - gave me a copy of Scottish author Kenneth Grahame’s “The Wind in the Willows.”

It was a birthday present.

I read hundreds of books in my early years, but there are very few where I remember exactly where I was, what I was doing, where I was sitting, the quality of light coming in through the window, when I first cracked opened the book’s cover and flipped to the first chapter.

“The Wind in the Willows,” now 112 years old, is one of those books.

A LITERARY TREASURE: "The Wind in the Willows," the actual book given to David Templeton by his father on his 7th birthday.
A LITERARY TREASURE: "The Wind in the Willows," the actual book given to David Templeton by his father on his 7th birthday.

I’d unwrapped the enticingly odd-looking hardcover tome at the home of my grandparents, on my dad’s side, sitting on their front porch stairs during one of those exhaustingly complicated, divorced kid, multi-home birthday marathons where I was chauffeured from one end of the family (and one side of the county) to another, collecting a small pile of gifts, cards and birthday cake wishes as moved from one designated rendezvous to another. Though it was at my dad’s parents’ house that I opened “The Wind in the Willows” - seeing for the first time its vivid full-color illustration of a squirming, cravat-wearing toad being carried against his will up a grand stairway by a stern assortment of annoyed-looking animals - it was at my other grandparents’ house, my mom’s parents, that I finally sat down, on the sofa, and opened it up.

I still remember laughing out loud when I read about the ground-dwelling Mole, spontaneously abandoning his spring cleaning chores - to go running through the sun-warmed grass along the river, rolling happily on his back and exclaiming, “This is fine! This is better than whitewashing!”

I didn’t know what “whitewashing” was, but I believed Mole when he said that rolling in the grass was more enjoyable. I read the entire book by the end of the week, and though I was challenged by its dense verbiage and lush Victorian vocabulary, it put such indelible pictures in my head I have loved it ever since. I especially loved the seventh chapter, titled “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.”

The first time I experienced Chapter 7 wasn’t by reading it myself, however. It was having it read to me. I remember that moment as well.

Arguably one of the most beautiful, and one of the strangest, children’s stories ever penned in the English language, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn” had a profound and instant effect on me. Though I was already a committed reader, the chapter actually made me want to read more. Specifically, it made me want to read more about Greek Mythology. That’s because in the middle of the story, in which Rat and Mole take a midnight trip on the river to search for a lost otter child, a certain goat-footed deity, who I’d never heard of before, makes a supremely dramatic appearance. My father explained Pan and his magical pipe to me later, when I was visiting him for the weekend, as he read the chapter out loud to me and my brothers.

I should point out that both of my parents were bedtime readers. They loved to read my brothers and I to sleep every night. Though each of them took a different approach to selecting reading material.

My mom - going through a deep philosophical transformation after divorcing my father - would tuck us in and read passages from Maxwell Maltz’s “Psycho-Cybernetics” and Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” (another mythological name!), while my dad preferred more obvious bedtime literature. Things like Margaret Sidney’s “The Five Little Peppers and How They Grew,” Kipling’s “Just So Stories,“ and “The Wind in the Willows.“

The same books his father read to him.

It would be decades before I learned that that father-and-child connection I’ve always felt when thinking about “The Wind in the Willows” is part of the book’s original legacy. Grahame, a rather tragic figure, who dreamed from childhood of becoming a writer but was forced by a stingy uncle into taking a career at the Bank of London, made a name as a writer anyway without formal education. Having already published several works, including the children’s fable “The Reluctant Dragon,” he wrote "The Wind in the Willows“ in 1907 (it was published in 1908), basing large portions of it on bedtime stories he used to make up for his own son, Alastair, a frail child, blind in one eye, and nicknamed Mouse by Grahame and his wife Elsbeth. Those stories were mostly about Toad and his amusing obsessions, the most famous being his dangerous addiction to automobiles, made additionally famous in the Disneyland attraction Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

Alastair Grahame as a child
Alastair Grahame as a child

When Grahame decided to write the stories down, he added new stories, fleshing out the characters of Toad’s friends, Mr. Rat, Mr. Mole and Mr. Badger. But with publication drawing near, he found he was one or two chapters short of a full book, so years after he’d originally invented those characters for Alastair, he added the wholly lyrical (and very different) chapters “Wayfarer’s All” and “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.”

Much has been written about how “Piper,” viewed as whimsical and enchanting by Victorians, but as suspiciously pagan to some modern critics, has been left out of some publications of the book altogether. (Note: When gifting copies of “The Wind in the Willows” to young readers, always check that “Piper at the Gates of Dawn” is actually included in the volume.)

Kenneth Grahame
Kenneth Grahame

Grahame’s personal story took a tragic turn in 1920 when, 11 years after the publication of “The Wind in the Willows,” at the age of 19 (five days before his 20th birthday), Alastair took his own life while attending Oxford, the college Grahame once dreamed of attending. When Grahame himself died in 1932 at the age of 73, he was buried near Alistair in St. Cross Churchyard Holywell, in Oxford. Grahame’s cousin, the author Anthony Hope (“The Prisoner of Zenda”) wrote the epitaph for Grahame’s grave: “To the beautiful memory of Kenneth Grahame, husband of Elspeth and father of Alastair, who passed the river on the 6th of July, 1932, leaving childhood and literature through him the more blest for all time."

In April of this year, as I’ve written about in previous columns, while looking for a project to take up some creative energy while sheltering at home, I decided to challenge myself by memorizing some text that I’d always loved. I chose to memorize, word for word, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.”

It’s taken me four months, and now that I’ve gotten the chapter fully committed to memory - with the occasional bobble I’m working to overcome - I feel ready to attempt a public recitation. Given that the story is about a trip up the river, The Friends of the Petaluma River will be presenting my performance this weekend as a streaming event on Facebook and Youtube, on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Details can be found at FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org.

My dad, Wallace Gene Templeton, who “passed the river” in 2015, would no doubt be pleased that I chose a story from a book that held so much warmth and pleasure for both of us. It only dawned on me a few days ago that the presentation of "Piper” comes one day short of the anniversary of his death on Sept. 13.

It will be nice, this weekend, to have this chance share "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn” with whomever tunes in. Though my memorizing of the story began as a quarantine past-time, I’ve come to think of it as a small thank you to Grahame and Alastair, and the timeless stories that bound them together. And as a thank you to my own father, who passed along his love of words.

And, perhaps, a tribute to all parents and children who’ve ever sat down, on a couch or porch or at the edge of a bed together, and opened a brand new book .

(“Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine