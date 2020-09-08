On fathers, rivers, and a lifetime love of books

I was 7-years-old, I’m pretty sure, when my dad - as proud of his Scottish ancestry as he was devoted to maintaining a strong emotional connection with his kids following my mom’s sudden divorce (it’s a long story) - gave me a copy of Scottish author Kenneth Grahame’s “The Wind in the Willows.”

It was a birthday present.

I read hundreds of books in my early years, but there are very few where I remember exactly where I was, what I was doing, where I was sitting, the quality of light coming in through the window, when I first cracked opened the book’s cover and flipped to the first chapter.

“The Wind in the Willows,” now 112 years old, is one of those books.

A LITERARY TREASURE: "The Wind in the Willows," the actual book given to David Templeton by his father on his 7th birthday.

I’d unwrapped the enticingly odd-looking hardcover tome at the home of my grandparents, on my dad’s side, sitting on their front porch stairs during one of those exhaustingly complicated, divorced kid, multi-home birthday marathons where I was chauffeured from one end of the family (and one side of the county) to another, collecting a small pile of gifts, cards and birthday cake wishes as moved from one designated rendezvous to another. Though it was at my dad’s parents’ house that I opened “The Wind in the Willows” - seeing for the first time its vivid full-color illustration of a squirming, cravat-wearing toad being carried against his will up a grand stairway by a stern assortment of annoyed-looking animals - it was at my other grandparents’ house, my mom’s parents, that I finally sat down, on the sofa, and opened it up.

I still remember laughing out loud when I read about the ground-dwelling Mole, spontaneously abandoning his spring cleaning chores - to go running through the sun-warmed grass along the river, rolling happily on his back and exclaiming, “This is fine! This is better than whitewashing!”

I didn’t know what “whitewashing” was, but I believed Mole when he said that rolling in the grass was more enjoyable. I read the entire book by the end of the week, and though I was challenged by its dense verbiage and lush Victorian vocabulary, it put such indelible pictures in my head I have loved it ever since. I especially loved the seventh chapter, titled “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.”

The first time I experienced Chapter 7 wasn’t by reading it myself, however. It was having it read to me. I remember that moment as well.

Arguably one of the most beautiful, and one of the strangest, children’s stories ever penned in the English language, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn” had a profound and instant effect on me. Though I was already a committed reader, the chapter actually made me want to read more. Specifically, it made me want to read more about Greek Mythology. That’s because in the middle of the story, in which Rat and Mole take a midnight trip on the river to search for a lost otter child, a certain goat-footed deity, who I’d never heard of before, makes a supremely dramatic appearance. My father explained Pan and his magical pipe to me later, when I was visiting him for the weekend, as he read the chapter out loud to me and my brothers.

I should point out that both of my parents were bedtime readers. They loved to read my brothers and I to sleep every night. Though each of them took a different approach to selecting reading material.

My mom - going through a deep philosophical transformation after divorcing my father - would tuck us in and read passages from Maxwell Maltz’s “Psycho-Cybernetics” and Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” (another mythological name!), while my dad preferred more obvious bedtime literature. Things like Margaret Sidney’s “The Five Little Peppers and How They Grew,” Kipling’s “Just So Stories,“ and “The Wind in the Willows.“

The same books his father read to him.

It would be decades before I learned that that father-and-child connection I’ve always felt when thinking about “The Wind in the Willows” is part of the book’s original legacy. Grahame, a rather tragic figure, who dreamed from childhood of becoming a writer but was forced by a stingy uncle into taking a career at the Bank of London, made a name as a writer anyway without formal education. Having already published several works, including the children’s fable “The Reluctant Dragon,” he wrote "The Wind in the Willows“ in 1907 (it was published in 1908), basing large portions of it on bedtime stories he used to make up for his own son, Alastair, a frail child, blind in one eye, and nicknamed Mouse by Grahame and his wife Elsbeth. Those stories were mostly about Toad and his amusing obsessions, the most famous being his dangerous addiction to automobiles, made additionally famous in the Disneyland attraction Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.