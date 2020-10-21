On fires, recovery and the books that came after

David Templeton, author of Culture Junkie.

When was the last time you read a book, and instantly recognized that it was about your own life? And if it doesn’t technically mirror your whole life, perhaps it does capture one specific, life-changing moment that you recognize because it happened to you to. It’s one of the great powers of a good book, from children’s literature to novels to memoirs, that they can tell several stories at once — those of the characters on the pages and perhaps the author who wrote them down, and those of us who end up reading those stories, recognizing with wonder and gratitude those moments that just happen to magically and memorably overlap with our own.

In the wake of the firestorms of 2017, and the fires that are now recurring nearby (often very nearby) every year since, a steady stream of books have been produced that deal with the Sonoma County fires and their aftermath, most written by those with first-person stories of loss, survival and healing to tell. One of the most recent such books is “Home,” by Carrie Barnes, published by Petaluma’s Roundtree Press (a division of Cameron + Company). With illustrations by Lyn Meredith, “Home,” subtitled “A Story of Resilience and Healing,” is the book Barnes wrote following the destruction of her family’s home in the Tubbs Fire in 2017. In simple, gracefully pointed prose, she takes the point-of-you of her son Brett, tracing his emotional journey from devastating loss to gradual acceptance. Part of the book’s message is that, while it’s normal to feel pain after losing a home, it is possible that with time, a new house, a new yard, a new bedroom and the new life that come with them, can also come to feel like home.

HOME: Published by Petaluma’s Roundtree Press, Carrie Barnes’ “Home” came from the author’s experiences losing her home in the 2017 fires.

In the lovely author’s note Barnes writes at the end of the book, she explains that the book is a result of her own desire to help Brett find some sense of resolution following the traumatic events of the fire and fundamental disruption that followed. When his therapist recommended that reading books about the loss of a home could help Brett and his brother with their healing, Barnes searched bookstores and libraries before realizing that no such books existed. At least, none that fit the specific losses her family was recovering from.

So she wrote her own.

In the author’s note, she describes reading “Home” to her sons for the first time. “They immediately saw themselves in the story,” she says. “It opened up a forum for dialogue and healing for my boys and allowed them to feel a part of something bigger.”

That “something bigger,” of course, encompasses all the other families who lost homes in the 2017 conflagrations, and those that have followed. One of the first first books to be published in response to the fires was Brian Fies “A Fire Story.” A celebrated cartoonist and author “Mom’s Cancer”), Fies is well-known to Petaluma attendees of the annual LumaCon, where he has regularly attended to talk with young fans about turning real-life experiences into art through writing and drawing.

He has said that he began writing “A Fire Story” almost immediately after the fire that took his home. It started with a few simple panels, originally published in the Press Democrat. A full book has followed, and even a short animated film. Two weeks ago, Fies’ appeared on The Weather Channel’s “Storm Stories,” in which the events of the fire — his escape with his wife, his memories of those first day afterwards, and life they’ve built since losing everything — we related in detail.

Through such media events, and the book itself, which has been praised for its ability to be both personally specific and broadly universal. The fire happened to Fies, but it also happened to thousand of others. And things like fires — illnesses, deaths, disasters, pandemics — happen all the time.

Books like “Home” and “A Fire Story” do more than just give the creators a way to process their feelings. They give that to the rest of us, too.

Some of the other books that have come along as a result of the Sonoma County fires are a mix of children’s books(“Odin: Dog Hero of the Fires,” by Emma Bland Smith, illustrated by Carrie Salazar), memoirs (“Pointe Patrol: How Nine People - and a dog - saved Their Neighborhood From One of the Most Destructive Fires in California History”) and collections of poetry (Mya Khosla’s “All the Fires of WInd and Light”).

A true story, “Odin” is a children’s book by Sonoma County author Emma Bland Smith

Most deal directly with the fires.

Others treat the local fires less directly, but have nevertheless been embraced by many still seeking a way to further their understanding and recovery from losses that linger four years later.

That we have already experienced more devastating fires this year, with more losses, the sting of which is fresh in the hearts and live of hundreds of our Sonoma County friends and neighbors, suggests there will be more stories coming along, desperately needing to be told, in coming months and years.

(“Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier)