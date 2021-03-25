On handshakes, last times and full immersion

Last week, I drove to San Francisco for the first time in over a year.

I used to make the trip to the City fairly frequently, to see a show, visit a gallery, have dinner with a friend or attend some press gathering or monthly meeting of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle. That last one, of course, was back in the day, back when I was a member of the Circle, maybe four years ago.

Strangely though, those four years feel shorter to me than the single year that has lapsed since I last crossed the Golden Gate Bridge with sights set on the heart of the City. I found myself wondering, ‘When was the last time I was here?’ It was pre-shutdown, obviously, but when, exactly? Most likely it was when my son and I got tickets to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the Curran Theatre. The two-part show was staged on consecutive nights, so we technically went to the city twice, each of us wearing a hand-made Harry Potter scarf my mom knitted for our family, back when she was alive.

Mom made one Hogwart’s scarf for each of us.

Andy got Griffendor, I got Slytherin.

Don’t judge me. My mom made it, it was one of the last things she gave me, so I’ll keep it until I die and always wear it proudly.

Anyway. "Cursed Child“ was the last time I was in the city, and as I drove back down last week, headed to a press opening of the new Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, I started thinking about last times. Specifically, the last times I did various things before COVID-19 shut down so much I used to take for granted, activities and habits and practices I never would have dreamed would be lost to us for so many months.

Things like handshakes.

I remember my last handshake, before we all stopped greeting each other that way. It was March 1, 2020, at a memorial in Santa Rosa for my old friend John Moran, who’d passed away in late February. The gathering was at Santa Rosa’s Toad in the Hole English Pub, and as the place filled with people who remembered John, the specter of the virus was already hanging over our consciousnesses. Nobody was wearing masks yet, though people were starting to wash their hands more, and we’d watched news video of people in other countries trading elbow bumps and toe-taps for handshakes. Still, as I greeted my friend Doug Jayne, I reflexively extending my hand as I said hello.

“Um, are we doing this?” Doug said, then shrugged and firmly returned the gesture. There was an aura of defiance in the moment, and also a slim hint of awareness that this might be the last handshake either of us had for the foreseeable future.

And it was, for me anyway.

Last week, at the Van Gogh exhibit, at San Francisco’s SVN West, I was keenly aware of how automatic such things used to be, especially when greeted by Kevin, the publicist in charge of the event, right after having my temperature taken at the door and engaging in a brief question-and-answer health assessment while being scanned with a metal detector. Over the years, I have chatted with Kevin at countless openings of countless events, and the meet-up has always begun with a handshake and a smile. This time, of course, we couldn’t even do the smile, because of our masks.

The show was created by the same team that unveiled a similar exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum in Paris. The stunning audio-visual experience uses an arsenal of projectors to transform the venue’s 500,000 cubic feet into a canvass that encompasses all four walls, the floor, a mirrored observation platform at the center of the room, and even the visitors themselves. There are circles projected onto the floor, and visitors are gently instructed by docents to stand or sit inside a circle, spaced out several feet from each other, to watch the 35-minute presentation.

Constructed of images from many of Vincent Van Gogh’s most iconic works, from “The Potato Eaters” to “Sunflowers” to “Starry Night,” the experience is like stepping inside one of his paintings. You are literally surrounded by color and light, as an original score of electronic and classical-inspired music envelopes your ears. Subtle animation is incorporated, with candle flames flickering and shooting stars sailing across the sky.

It’s jaw-droppingly spectacular.

But I have to admit, it took me a good 10-minutes to calm down from the sheer discomfort of being at such an event, though it was all carefully managed to keep people safe and sanitized, and few and far between. Once I was finally able to will myself into some semblance of relaxation however, choosing a spot where I could focus on the “show” instead of calculating the closeness of the nearest human beings, something happened I haven’t experienced in over a year.