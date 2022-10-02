On its final day, Yogurt World saw long lines, sad fans

“The northeast side of Petaluma is very sad,” wrote Petaluma frozen yogurt fan Julie Wilder-Sherman last Wednesday, Sept. 28, as Yogurt World at the Leghorn Marketplace was preparing to close its doors after 30 years. “The line is literally down the block with people saying ‘Thank You’ and ‘Goodbye’ to Allen and Lori for providing their delicious ice cream and yogurt with generous toppings to our community, for watching our families grow, and for making memories.”

Sherman took several photos of that line at 7:30 p.m., noting that there were no less than 40 people in line at the time. While the shop was set to close at 8 p.m., it seemed probable that the staff would remain open until every last yogurt-craving community member to grab one-last icy dessert, and add their own farewells and say thanks for all the treats.