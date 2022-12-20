Last Christmas, I won “Whamageddon.”

I won by successfully avoiding the song “Last Christmas,” by the ‘80s pop band Wham!, for several supremely memorable and entertaining days. The game officially begins on Dec.1, and I admit that I did not learn of its existence until the second week of the month. But I still felt awesome when the game ended at midnight on Christmas Eve, without my ever having once heard the infectiously omnipresent ear-worm of a song.

What can I say, it was the end of a hard year. Pleasures are pleasures and even dumb pleasures are still pleasures. Plus, playing “Whamageddon” provided a form of connection to friends and family playing the same game all over the country. Through texts or emails or Zoom meet-ups, we’d check in to see who’d been eliminated and who was still in the game.

“You still alive?”

“Yes! I“m still alive. Are you still alive?”

“I am. I’m still alive.”

This was 21 months into a pandemic, of course, so there was an underlying seriousness to the silliness – we really were glad to still be alive, literally – but mostly, playing along just made the season a little brighter.

“Whamageddon,” 2021. Thanks for the memories.

This year, in anticipation of another amusement-packed month of energetic song-avoidance, I started playing the game on Day One.

I lost on Day Five.

It was my own fault, too. I basically Whambushed myself while at work. I was editing an online film review and decided to attach a YouTube trailer. Just as I was pasting the hyperlink into the web story – having foolishly failed to hit pause – YouTube randomly moved forward, and yes, it played the original 1986 music video for “Last Christmas.”

And just like that, with a slam-bam-thank-you-Wham, I was out, gone, dead, fallen in battle. The gates of Whamhalla were swinging open, and after quickly posting “#Whamageddon” on my socials to let associates know of my fate, I resignedly joined my defeated warrior brethren in the metaphorical halls of our ancestors.

And no, I am not making any of this up. “Whamageddon” is a real thing. I mean, it all happens in our heads, and there are no real consequences, but a lot of people are playing it. The game now has its own rules and catch-phrases. There is an official web-page, a line of T-shirts and other merchandise, and a very active Facebook fan-page where participants post tales of their glories and defeats, where each reported “Wham-casualty” is greeted with gleefully Norse-centric condolences – “Sleep well, brave warrior! You shall be avenged! We drink mead in your honor! Skål!” – or perhaps a photo of a viking blowing a trumpet or a funeral boat set ritually ablaze.

So yes, “Whamageddon” is a thing. And it’s fun. Like playing auditory dodgeball with George Michael’s voice.

For me, playing the game turns a routine trip to the grocery store into a thrilling feat of sonic daredevilry. Playing “Whamageddon” while speed-shopping down the cookie aisle, keeping one ear tuned to the Christmas music blaring from the sound-system, has a way of turning that brief two-second pause between grocery store songs into a nail-biting exercise in low-stakes tension and terror.

“Please don’t let it be ‘Last Christmas!’ Please don’t let it be ‘Last Christmas!’ Oh no! It’s ‘Last Christmas!’ Wait! That’s not the Wham! version. It’s Ariana Grande! I’m still alive! I drink to the health of Ariana Grande! Skål!”

Fortunately, covers of “Last Christmas” do not count against you. Being serenaded with the song by troublesome siblings does not count against you. It has to be the actual album-version of the song, sung by Wham! themselves.

But once you recognize the song for what it is, you’re out. You’re dead.

Those are the rules.

There are alternative versions of the game, too, some incorporating different songs. In some cases, the goal is to avoid hearing The Pogues’ “A Fairytale of New York” or Maria Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You!” or even “The Little Drummer Boy,” the dodging of which, as a holiday game, reportedly predates “Whamageddon.” By the way, that version is officially called “The Little Drummer Boy Challenge,” or “LDBC” for short, and it has its own website as well. In that one, any version of “The Little Drummer Boy” counts against you, from Johnny Mathis Dolly Parton to William Shatner. And yes, there is a version of “Drummer Boy” sung by the man who used to be Captain Kirk. I’d recommend seeking it out (because it’s awesome), but if you’re playing “Whamageddon,” be careful not to have your music streaming device on “Play Next Track.”