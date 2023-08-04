On Sax’s Joint and the value of hometown diners

The idea of a hometown diner goes beyond just offering comfort food. That food goes hand in hand with the type of care your grandmother gave you when fixing your Sunday breakfast.

Sax’s Joint is such a place – and as it approaches its 10-year anniversary, this diner just keeps getting better and better. From hosting vets to offering a gigantic pancake the size of a pizza, the Saxelby ladies and their staff are continually bringing smiles to everyone’s faces and leaving diners with very happy bellies too.

Aja Yee, a top contributor to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook, shared a recent experience that really brought all this home.

“Sax's Joint recently posted a photo of their breakfast burrito with country gravy. I went in this morning to order it not realizing it was a special, and not part of their regular menu. Our lovely waitress asked the cooks if they would make it and they agreed … and yes it was delicious. Either way I would have been happy because if they had said no, their corned beef and hash is the best. Thank you.”