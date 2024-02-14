On Valentine’s Day, fans share their ‘Peanuts’ love stories

Valentine’s Day has its share of iconic imagery, from hearts and flowers to Cupids, couples and kisses. To those, we should add one other image that, for many of us, encapsulates the complexities of a day devoted to notions of love and belonging: Charlie Brown sitting at his empty mailbox, waiting for the valentine card that will never come. Who hasn’t been Charlie Brown at least once of twice in their lives?

Of course, Charles Schulz’ celebrated comic strip “Peanuts” is beloved for so much more than just its sensitive understanding of what it’s like to be lonely on Valentine’s Day. From the fall of 1950, when the strip officially debuted in American newspapers, to the spring of 2000, when Schulz died of cancer at his home in Santa Rosa, the one-of-a-kind comic strip brought to live some of the most endearing and entrancing cartoon characters ever created: Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and dozens of others.

Whole generations have grown up with these characters, and for many, the relationship goes beyond simple gratitude and appreciation. For plenty of “Peanuts” fans, its true love. Jules Pelican, of Petaluma, explained that when she was a little girl, Snoopy captured her heart in a big way.

“I actually planned on marrying him,” Pelican acknowledged. “When the ‘Peanuts’ specials would come on TV, I would put on my Snoopy nightgown, gather all my Snoopy stuffed animals ‒ which included various Snoopys with different outfits ‒ Woodstock, Sister Belle, Brother Spike ‒ and I would plop us down in front of the TV and watch in awe.”

Pelican explains that, in an early precursor of the emergency “go bags” that many keep ready in case of fire, she had two shoe boxes filled “Peanuts mini-items,” things like notebooks, pencil sets, mirrors, etc.

“I literally kept these two shoe boxes at the foot of my bed so that I could grab them in the event of a fire,” she said, referring to them as, “My most prized possessions.”

Now 50 years later, the collection lives at Pelican’s brother's home on the East Coast.

“When I stay with him, he pulls them out and places the stuffed animals on the bed,” she said, “and the two shoe boxes sit bedside for me to marvel at and enjoy. Most of my childhood allowances are contained in those two boxes. One of these days, my brother will ask me to bring my belongings with me out West, where I have lived for 35 years. When that day comes, I plan to bring the shoe boxes to the good people at the Schulz Museum to see if they have any interest in my little treasures.”

Of her childhood love for Snoopy, Pelican says it has not diminished.

“My heart still fills,” she said, “whenever I see that handsome, brave little fighter pilot.”

LaRena Iocco, formerly of Santa Rosa and now living in New York City, has an extensive theater background, and for years performed as a clown with the Ringling Bros./Barnum and Bailey Circus. It was through theater that she learned to love the ‘Peanuts’ characters.

I fell in love with ‘Peanuts’ playing Patty ‒ not Peppermint Patty ‒ in a production of ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ when I was nine years old,“ she said. ”The after-school enrichment program at my elementary school did a production when I was in 4th grade. It’s also probably where I fell in love with performing.“

For Rohnert Park’s Alexa Chipman (a regular film reviewer for the Argus-Courier) it was the character of Linus and his ever-present security blanket that first captured her heart.

“To this day I always have a special fleece blanket,” she said. “When life is particularly challenging, I grab that blanket and sit with it for a while, just wrapped around like a comforting hug. The actual blanket may have changed over the years, but that ‘Peanuts’ magic continues, even in the hardest times.”

Michelle Marques ‒ a veteran radio producer best known for her work with such programs as The Marcy Smothers Show on KSRO ‒ has her own Peanuts love stories to share.

"My grandpa inspired me to collect coins from a very early age,“ said Marques, who estimates that she started collecting them around age 4, ”and I remember putting the coins he'd get from traveling around the world into a ceramic piggy bank shaped like Snoopy. My mom taped a little note to it that said ‘Specialty Coins.’“

She still has that Snoopy-shaped bank to this day.

“The second Peanuts story that I will also treasure for the rest of my life is producing a live broadcast at the pumpkin patch next to the Charles M. Schulz Museum with Marcy Smothers,” Marques said. “She interviewed Linus Mauer, one of Sparky's longtime friends and the inspiration behind the character of Linus. During the interview we learned that he always kept a blanket in the trunk of his car, a habit from living in cold Minnesota. And that for Halloween, he'd usually hand out bags of ... peanuts. We waited there in the pumpkin patch, hoping to see The Great Pumpkin with Linus. A truly special experience!”

Do you have ‘Peanuts’ love stories of your own to share? We’d love to hear them. Send your memories to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.