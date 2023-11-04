Barber Lee Spirits is offering cocktail specials not just for a happy “hour,” but for the entire day on Wednesdays. On that wonderful day, which is the beginning of their service week, all cocktails are half-price from 3 to 9 p.m..

Barber Lee serves more than just delicious cocktails made with house-made spirits, but also offers local wine from Barber Cellars and Brooks Note, as well as local craft beer from HenHouse and Old Caz. Additionally, guests can order small bites to go along with their tasting.

And for those looking for that special gift for their spirit-drinking friend, Barber Lee has a Spirits Club which brings a selection of spirits right to your door (California only) three times a year. Members also get extras, such as discounts for everyday purchases, cocktail tastings and special events.

Speaking of special events, Barber Lee just held a spectacular Big Whiskey Dinner, in partnership with Second Staff, a Sonoma County coalition of experienced chefs who have made pop-up appearances in Petaluma before. Mike Barber periodically offers the most informative whiskey classes, and apparently this dinner was that, only better, with expertly paired local cuisine and a drinks menu that included every single whiskey Barber Lee Spirits has ever made.

Keep an eye on Barber Lee Spirit’s social media (or join their club) for regular updates for all the delicious things going on there. Barber Lee Spirits is at 120 Washington St, just across Telephone Alley from Barber Cellars/Petaluma Cheese Shop, located in the Hotel Petaluma building.