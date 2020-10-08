On WFH, old Starbucks CDs, and Caspar Underpants

David Templeton (Photo taken on a train in Scotland, during the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

“Music for Little Hipsters.”

I’m pretty sure that was the title of the last CD I ever bought at a Starbucks. Remember that? Back when Starbucks used to sell CDs along with coffee, pastries and pre-packaged lunches in plastic boxes? It’s been seven or eight years since it stopped, when Starbucks removed those prettily packaged CDs from the counter, at the same time removing those big, wall-mounted flat screen TVs, which for years had been proudly displaying the names and song titles of whatever artist happened to be playing at that moment from the store’s overhead sound system.

When Starbucks pulled the plug on physical CDs, pointing visitors instead to their Spotify channel, it was a personal blow to me, as by then I had come to depend on Starbucks to deepen my musical knowledge, expanding my appreciation of artists I might not otherwise have known about. In particular, what I was drawn to at the time were the specially-designed compilation CDs with names like “Dinner for Two,” “The Cocktail Hour,” “She Rocks: The ’80s Wave of Women Rockers,” “Night on the Delta,” “Wind Down,” and “Patio Party: Summertime Songs for Cookouts & Cocktails.” These were often wildly varied collections of tunes assembled around a common theme, explored with a maniacally deep-dive sense of curiosity and knowledge, and produced with exuberantly imaginative packaging that made it clear someone wanted us to love and appreciate those 10-14 tunes as much as they did.

I couldn’t always afford them, but that rarely stopped me as I stood there, waiting for my steamed latte, my eye suddenly falling on “The Golden Age of Song,” its cover designed to resemble an old radio, the disc itself made to look like the radio dial, peeking through a small window in the package. The back read, “From the Great Depression through World War II and into the Cold War, Americans hungered for tunes that made the hips swivel and hearts soar. Grand singers, songwriters ad bandleaders answered the call with classic recordings that defined popular music of the mid-century.” Until that moment, of course, I did not realize how much I needed a collection containing Ella Fitzgerald singing “Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall,” but by the time my drink was ready, I knew I did, and ka-ching! I’d just added another Starbucks compilation to my growing collection.

Never has a musical education come so beautifully wrapped and carefully curated. Those CDs pulled out all the stops. The details were impeccable. The just-mentioned Golden Age CD included, as many did, a pull-out booklet with generously-written descriptions of each song, the artist (some famous, many obscure) and what made the tune and its creator special. These were more than just a crass attempt to sell slapped-together “product” to gullible caffeine addicts. Each new CD, upon opening it up and inspecting its various parts and pieces while listening to the first track or two, appeared to have been loved into existence.

“The Cocktail Hour,” containing 17 martini-scented tracks from the 60’s, was decorated with an actual removable “Cocktail Hour” drink coaster. Its own pull-out liner note booklet doubled as a cocktail guide, with a dozen tasty drink recipes supplied by cocktail book author A.J. Rathbun. “Mardi Gras New Orleans,” instead of a booklet elucidating the details of songs like “Iko Iko” by the Dixie Cups and “Down By the Riverside” by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, contained descriptions of its 16 tracks on a removable, fold-out one-sheet, one side of which held a gorgeous and mysterious poster celebrating the Krewes of New Orleans Mardi Gras parade.

During the years Starbucks was in the music business, they produced hundreds of such musical gems. I must have purchased three dozen of them over that period. The last, as mentioned, was “Music for Little Hipsters,” purchased on a whim, typically enough, at the Old Redwood Boulevard Starbucks, late one evening, after it caught my son’s eye and made us both laugh as we read the titles of its songs. I bought that CD, I confess, because I suddenly needed to hear “Stompy the Bear” by a band named “Caspar Babypaints.” That it also contained "Beautiful World“ by Devo was just gravy on the potatoes. We had it unwrapped by the time we got to the car with our drinks, and listened to ”Stompy the Bear” three times in a row on our way home.

Most of those CDs lived in my car for a while, then in a box in my office, and eventually, as I listened to fewer and fewer physical CDs and more streaming music on my computer or phone, that box moved into a closet and was more-or-less forgotten.