Subscribe

On WFH, old Starbucks CDs, and Caspar Underpants

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 7, 2020, 7:25PM
Updated 2 hours ago
David Templeton (Photo taken on a train in Scotland, during the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival)
David Templeton (Photo taken on a train in Scotland, during the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

“Music for Little Hipsters.”

I’m pretty sure that was the title of the last CD I ever bought at a Starbucks. Remember that? Back when Starbucks used to sell CDs along with coffee, pastries and pre-packaged lunches in plastic boxes? It’s been seven or eight years since it stopped, when Starbucks removed those prettily packaged CDs from the counter, at the same time removing those big, wall-mounted flat screen TVs, which for years had been proudly displaying the names and song titles of whatever artist happened to be playing at that moment from the store’s overhead sound system.

When Starbucks pulled the plug on physical CDs, pointing visitors instead to their Spotify channel, it was a personal blow to me, as by then I had come to depend on Starbucks to deepen my musical knowledge, expanding my appreciation of artists I might not otherwise have known about. In particular, what I was drawn to at the time were the specially-designed compilation CDs with names like “Dinner for Two,” “The Cocktail Hour,” “She Rocks: The ’80s Wave of Women Rockers,” “Night on the Delta,” “Wind Down,” and “Patio Party: Summertime Songs for Cookouts & Cocktails.” These were often wildly varied collections of tunes assembled around a common theme, explored with a maniacally deep-dive sense of curiosity and knowledge, and produced with exuberantly imaginative packaging that made it clear someone wanted us to love and appreciate those 10-14 tunes as much as they did.

I couldn’t always afford them, but that rarely stopped me as I stood there, waiting for my steamed latte, my eye suddenly falling on “The Golden Age of Song,” its cover designed to resemble an old radio, the disc itself made to look like the radio dial, peeking through a small window in the package. The back read, “From the Great Depression through World War II and into the Cold War, Americans hungered for tunes that made the hips swivel and hearts soar. Grand singers, songwriters ad bandleaders answered the call with classic recordings that defined popular music of the mid-century.” Until that moment, of course, I did not realize how much I needed a collection containing Ella Fitzgerald singing “Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall,” but by the time my drink was ready, I knew I did, and ka-ching! I’d just added another Starbucks compilation to my growing collection.

Never has a musical education come so beautifully wrapped and carefully curated. Those CDs pulled out all the stops. The details were impeccable. The just-mentioned Golden Age CD included, as many did, a pull-out booklet with generously-written descriptions of each song, the artist (some famous, many obscure) and what made the tune and its creator special. These were more than just a crass attempt to sell slapped-together “product” to gullible caffeine addicts. Each new CD, upon opening it up and inspecting its various parts and pieces while listening to the first track or two, appeared to have been loved into existence.

“The Cocktail Hour,” containing 17 martini-scented tracks from the 60’s, was decorated with an actual removable “Cocktail Hour” drink coaster. Its own pull-out liner note booklet doubled as a cocktail guide, with a dozen tasty drink recipes supplied by cocktail book author A.J. Rathbun. “Mardi Gras New Orleans,” instead of a booklet elucidating the details of songs like “Iko Iko” by the Dixie Cups and “Down By the Riverside” by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, contained descriptions of its 16 tracks on a removable, fold-out one-sheet, one side of which held a gorgeous and mysterious poster celebrating the Krewes of New Orleans Mardi Gras parade.

During the years Starbucks was in the music business, they produced hundreds of such musical gems. I must have purchased three dozen of them over that period. The last, as mentioned, was “Music for Little Hipsters,” purchased on a whim, typically enough, at the Old Redwood Boulevard Starbucks, late one evening, after it caught my son’s eye and made us both laugh as we read the titles of its songs. I bought that CD, I confess, because I suddenly needed to hear “Stompy the Bear” by a band named “Caspar Babypaints.” That it also contained "Beautiful World“ by Devo was just gravy on the potatoes. We had it unwrapped by the time we got to the car with our drinks, and listened to ”Stompy the Bear” three times in a row on our way home.

Most of those CDs lived in my car for a while, then in a box in my office, and eventually, as I listened to fewer and fewer physical CDs and more streaming music on my computer or phone, that box moved into a closet and was more-or-less forgotten.

Until six months ago.

When the coronavirus created its mighty abundance-of-caution homeward migration, causing many of us to leave our daily workplaces and set up offices in our living rooms and kitchens, I found that one thing that made the WFH (working from home) transition less alien was the sudden possibility of listening to music in the background while I worked. In the newspaper office, the only “music” we listened to was the sound of the police scanner and each other’s occasional one-side telephone interviews. But WFH allowed me to listen to music, when the mood struck, and I found that, for some reason, the mood was definitely striking.

I had recently received the beloved CD player that belonged to my mother-in-law, MaryEvelyn Panttaja, who passed away in early April. There it was, sitting there against the wall, and something made me want to hear music emanating from it, as I’d done so many times sitting with MaryEvelyn in her Rohnert Park home.

Out came the old boxes of CDs, and it did not take long to rediscover — among old Springsteen records and movie soundtracks I once listened to while driving places — the beloved old Starbucks compilations. What a treasure trove they’ve turned out to be. Both familiar and new, they have become the background to my new life under the stay-at-home strictures of Life During 2020.

I now often begin my workday by opening the living room blinds and putting on “Sunrise: Music for Mellow Mornings,” a collection of tunes designed, as the back cover declares, to help listeners “Ease into the day with an eclectic selection of sounds sequenced for those precious moments in the morning when your time is your own and you intend to savor every second.” The first track on the CD is guitarist John Williams playing Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Lute, Two Violins and Basso Continuo in D Major” and it ends with Taj Mahal’s heart-lightening “When I Feel the Sea Beneath My Soul.”

Not a bad way to start a productive morning.

And not a bad way to try, day by day, to make it through a sometimes unsettling and unfamiliar, pandemic-altered world.

And now, if you’ll excuse me, I feel a powerful urge to listen to “Stompy the Bear.” Thank you Caspar Underpants, and thank you Starbucks. Your experiment in music production was sadly short-lived.

But, for some of us, it was nothing short of brilliant.

And hopefully, some of it will be long remembered.

(Culture Junkie runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine