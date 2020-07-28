One more week of free restaurant deliveries from Petaluma Food Taxi

For the third, and possibly last week, we have seven great choices that will get free delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi. This week’s options include Wild Goat Bistro (Thursday), Ayawaska (Friday), Pete’s Henny Penny (Saturday), Risibisi (Sunday), Acre Pizza (Monday), Brewsters (Tuesday) and Sake 107 (Wednesday).

For those who missed the news previously, our local food delivery company is partnering with a new restaurant every day, offering free delivery to encourage orders. With so many restaurants struggling financially, this is one way local businesses are supporting each other in hard times.

Wild Goat Bistro recently reopened after a COVID concern and deserves our support now more than ever. These folks should be commended for their transparency – not all restaurants have been so clear. “While we take a big hit from a financial standpoint, there really is no other option for the safety of staff and customers,” manager Sharon McAuley tells me.

The restaurant recently received one of the city’s “parklet” projects, adding outdoor dining to go along with its take-home menu. The restaurant was just introducing a new menu prior to its self-imposed shut-down, but those new items are still in the works. The menu is full of great options, from soups to salads and Neapolitan style pizzas to standalone entrees. They have also built up quite a reputation for their gluten-free and vegan options, especially in the pizza and dessert menus, and delivery will be free this Thursday, July 30. wildgoatbistro.com

With one of the best patios in town, Ayawaska Peruvian is definitely a good dine-out choice too, but for those looking to avoid the crowds, delivery and take-out are available. “My husband and I ate at Ayawaska during the week and really loved it,” says Leslie Goodrich, owner of LALA’s Jam Bar. “From the pisco sour to the three types of ceviche to the main course to the desserts, we found everything delicious. And the waitstaff was wonderful.” Other popular items include the arroz con mariscos (rice with seafood) and mushroom corn cake, available with free delivery on Friday, July 31. ayawaskasf.com

Pete's Henny Penny has raised the bar in recent years and is worth trying again, with free delivery, this Friday, Aug. 1. From a standard greasy spoon whose main competition was the now-defunct Denny’s across the street, today the menu is filled with well-made comfort food. It should be noted that along with its make-shift parking lot dining, Pete’s has already installed barriers between the indoor tables so he’s ready for the next stage of indoor dining. Popular for its hearty diner cuisine, such as meatloaf, burgers, fried chicken and fish and chips, the restaurant also has a following for its excellent and enormous salads. “The spinach cobb salad comes with grilled chicken, and it was so good,” says Anna Ross, of the F.A. Nino’s sauces family. “The picture does not do justice in regards to the size. Could have easily been two-plus meals, but no...it was one meal that day.”

Risibisi Italian was one of the first to jump at the opportunity to offer new outdoor dining and owner Marco Palmieri has done a great job of making a European experience with his waterfront tables. “There’s no doubt we have tons of incredible Italian food here in Petaluma, but Risibisi has always been a favorite in my family,” says Joanna Faltys. “Tonight, we picked up pork and ricotta meatballs, wild boar gnocchi, spaghetti carbonara and fresh bread. I have only ever had fantastic dining experiences there, and I’m so glad we could still enjoy their delicious food even during SIP.” The roasted beet salad, braised beef short ribs and fried calamari are also big hits, when available. Get free delivery on Sunday, Aug. 2. risibisirestaurant.com

Acre Coffee now offers Acre Pizza at its 1080 Petaluma Blvd. N. location. From wave of positive reviews online, I would say that they are doing something right. They offer both New York- and Detroit-style pizza, but with innovative toppings and fresh California ingredients. Two popular choices are the Salsiccia Bianca (pork sausage) and the potato (to which many people are also adding bacon.) For those unfamiliar with Detroit-style pizza, this is typically a rectangular pizza with a semi-thick crust and that is equal parts crispy and chewy. Try it with free delivery on Monday, Aug. 3. acrepizza.com

Brewster's was custom-built for social distance dining, even if they did not know it when the restaurant was first designed. Even the “indoor” dining is open and airy, but the majority of seating is spread out across the large beer garden. Along with a great selection of beers, they also make one of the best briskets in town, as well as great burgers and salads, which can be sampled with free delivery on Tuesday, Aug. 4. brewstersbeergarden.com

A favorite of ours ever since they first opened, we have always enjoyed tasting new creations from the chef at Sake 107. The miso soup and ramen (when available) are crowd favorites. And although the sushi and sashimi are both top notch, this is more than just your average sushi restaurant. Sake 107 offers a great array of Japanese dishes, from katsu to tempura to teriyaki. Try it with free delivery on Wednesday, Aug. 5. sake107.com

Although available for pick-up and delivery throughout the week, to receive free delivery from Petaluma Food Taxi, use the code “HelpPetaluma” on the correct day when placing orders at petalumafoodtaxi.com or by calling 772-9007.