‘One of the coolest films I have ever seen,’ says Petaluma critic

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is one of the coolest films I have ever seen on screen.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" blends together action, mythical Chinese legends, martial arts, epic car chase sequences, breathtaking visuals, and the Marvel cinematic universe to form one hell of a unique unapologetically Asian-powered superhero movie.

The plot centers on Shaun (aka Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu), a young valet driver in San Francisco. However, there is much more to supposedly aimless "Shaun" than meets the eye. When he and best friend Katy (Awkwafina) are ambushed by soldiers from the Ten Rings Army demanding his family heirloom necklace, Shang-Chi is forced to confront the secret past he has been hiding from. It leads him to reuniting with his bad-ass sister to prevent their warlord father from messing the world up.

Part of what makes this film great is the gradual reveal of who Shang-Chi is, and the past he is running from, so I'd rather not spoil your journey of discovery. But trust me when I say this story leads up to mythological proportions, and it is brilliant. There's an astonishing fight on a moving bus as it plows down the steep slopes of SF. The filmmakers actually shipped two real San Francisco buses all the way to the sound stage in Sydney Australia to pull this sequence off.

Featuring legendary actors such as Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, the Aunt of Shang-Chi - — once again portraying a butt-kicking force of nature with air-manipulating martial-art powers — and Tony Leung as Wenwu, the formidable leader of The Ten Rings army, father of Shang-Chi, and a truly complex antagonist motivated by grief and love.

You definitely don't have to be a Marvel fan, or even a superhero fan, to enjoy this film, as it feels like a world of it's own. But, if you are a Marvel fan, make sure you watch all the way through the credits. There are two post film scenes with cameos you don't want to miss, one partway through the credits, and the other at the very end.

It's definitely worth the wait.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Amazed Face ]